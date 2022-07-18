An event that run in Northern New York from 2000 to 2008 resulted from one man’s passion for music.
After retiring from a legal career, John H. Cleveland III returned to his native Sackets Harbor. He founded the annual Jazz Fest, which brought many wonderful musicians to the region. He died in 2017 at the age of 82.
Ingrid Cleveland Gori wants to commemorate her father’s love of music by reviving the Jazz Fest in Sackets Harbor. The event, called Live at the Bandstand, will be held in the village from 1 to 9 p.m. Aug. 13.
Cleveland came back to Sackets Harbor with his wife following his retirement as a lawyer to live in his family’s home, the Butler Homestead on Chestnut Ridge. He helped build the Sentinel Bandstand at Market Square Park in Sackets Harbor to host the event. Cleveland played the drums and periodically performed with some of the acts at the fest.
He worked with Russ Kassoff, the Jazz Fest’s music director and pianist, to put on the event each year. Performers who came here include Harry Allen, Kickie Britt, Terry Clarke, Joe Cohn, Rick Cutler, Jerry Dodgion, Glenn Drewes, Catherine Dupuis, Gary Keller, Dennis Mackrel, Rob McConnell, Linc Milliman, Mark Murphy, Ken Peplowski, Bucky Pizzarelli, Marvin Stamm, Ron Vincent and Martin Wind.
Gori took over her family’s home after her father died. Her stepmother decided to sell the residence, and Gori moved in when none of her siblings opted not to buy it. She works in the textile industry and can perform her job remotely, so holding onto the family home felt right for her.
And so did relaunching the Jazz Fest in Sackets Harbor. Acts booked to perform this year are the Ray Gehring Trio, Thor Jensen Trio, Pangari and The Socialites, Slavic Soul Party and Vilray.
The block around the bandstand will be closed off so those in attendance can set up chairs and blankets while listening to the music. The event will be free, but donations (which are tax deductible) will be accepted.
Gori wants to raise at least $20,000 to put Live at the Bandstand on. She formed an nonprofit organization to bring future events to Sackets Harbor.
“An employee identification number can be provided upon request, and event sponsorships are available at all levels,” according to a story published June 21 by the Watertown Daily Times. “Major sponsors will have their logos displayed on promotional materials leading up to the festival, as well as on a banner the day of the performances.”
When her father oversaw the Jazz Fest, musicians would come to Sackets Harbor on Friday evenings and perform at Tin Pan Galley. The artists would show up at Cleveland’s home following the annual event where he would serve them gravlax, a Nordic salmon dish.
These are sweet memories for Gori, and reviving the Jazz Fest is a meaningful tribute to her father. Aside from founding the fest, he was past president of the Sackets Harbor Historical Society and supporter the Concerts on the Waterfront.
Gori has raised at least half the money she needs for the event, and people are encouraged to contribute to the event. They may contact her via email at ingridclevelandgori@gmail.com or call/text 973-943-7523.
