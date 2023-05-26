Two significant union contracts ratified last week ensure no potential work stoppages at several local businesses.
Members of the New York State Nurses Association approved five-year contracts May 17. The agreements cover St. Lawrence Health employees at Canton-Potsdam, Gouverneur and Massena hospitals.
On May 18, representatives of United Steelworkers of America voted in favor of a three-year contract with Alcoa. This will affect Alcoa’s employees at its smelting facilities at Massena and its Warrick Operations in Indiana.
A news item published May 18 by the Watertown Daily Times regarding the New York State Nurses Association reported the following:
“The 276 nurses reached tentative agreements at their last bargaining session on May 10. The ratification vote started [May 15] at Gouverneur Hospital and ended [May 17] at Canton-Potsdam and Massena hospitals. In a press release, NYSNA officials said this was the first time that nurses from all three hospitals worked together by bargaining at a common table since the hospitals became part of St. Lawrence Health, now part of Rochester Regional Health. NYSNA nurses won wage increases of at least 6% in the first year and are now part of a consistent wage scale across hospitals for the life of the contracts. The contracts include nurse pay increases for both evening and weekend shift differentials, as well as on-call shifts. In addition, the contracts include improved and lower cost health benefits through joining the NYSNA Benefits Fund, an important sticking point for nurses during negotiations. Nurses will also have a voice in staffing standards for the first time through the creation of a safe staffing committee.”
This is a true gain for the nurses. NYSNA members held an informational picket April 20 at Massena Hospital.
“The members from Massena Hospital had support from nurses at Canton-Potsdam and Gouverneur hospitals as well as members of other organized labor organizations during the informational picket in which they called on hospital administrators to fully address chronic understaffing and to bargain a fair contract that invests in the community’s nurses and protects essential health care services,” according to a story published April 21 by the Watertown Daily Times.
The contract between Alcoa and the United Steelworkers of America was set to expire May 15. Both sides reached a tentative agreement May 10, which was ratified by all parties involved the following week. The contract negotiations occurred during a period when the Massena facility was sold from Arconic to Apollo Funds.
“Under the new agreement, United Steelworkers members will see a 13.5% total wage increase and no increase to health care. Alcoa’s calcining facility in Lake Charles, Louisiana, also has approximately 50 employees who are represented by the United Steelworkers. Wages and benefits from the master agreement applies to those employees, although other aspects of an agreement for Lake Charles will be negotiated in July,” according to a story published May 18 by the Watertown Daily Times. “The new contract replaces a four-year master contract, which saw annual wage increases of more than 12% over the term of the agreement and maintained what United Steelworkers officials said was ‘high-quality, affordable health care coverage.’”
Members of United Steelworkers of America announced a strike authorization in April if negotiations didn’t go well. It’s good that both sides worked out their differences and approved a mutually acceptable plan.
The collective bargaining process can be grueling for everyone. We’re pleased that agreements were reached in both scenarios, allowing union members and representatives of management to focus primarily on the services they provide.
