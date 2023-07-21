One complaint about the lack of positive results from programs carried out by the federal government is that they lack sufficient money to be effective.
There is some truth to this. Certainly, all such initiatives could benefit from additional funding. This is especially true given how inflation over the past few years has made virtually everything more expensive.
This isn’t to suggest that merely throwing more money at a program will improve its outcomes. Attention also must be paid to how it’s designed to perform and whether it’s being implemented in the best manner.
However, the amount of funding the government has to spend on programs is one factor in their success. And it’s not a leap of logic to conclude that our perpetually growing national debt adversely affects this reality.
In mid-June, the national debt surpassed $32 trillion for the first time in our history. Imagine the ways we could be using this money more wisely rather than paying off so much debt.
An editorial published July 5 by The New York Times outlines how adding to our debt during turbulent periods is often vital to sustaining the economy.
“The United States, however, now borrows heavily during periods of economic growth to meet basic and ongoing obligations. It’s increasingly unsustainable. Over the next decade, the Congressional Budget Office projects that annual federal budget deficits will average around $2 trillion per year, adding to the $25.4 trillion in debt the government already owes to investors,” according to the editorial.
“Borrowing is expensive. A mounting share of federal revenue, money that could be used for the benefit of the American people, goes right back out the door in the form of interest payments to investors who purchase government bonds. Rather than collecting taxes from the wealthy, the government is paying the wealthy to borrow their money. By 2029, the government is on pace to spend more each year on interest than on national defense, according to the Congressional Budget Office. By 2033, interest payments will consume an amount equal to 3.6% of the nation’s economic output.”
A question that Americans have long debated is how to best ease our national debt. This comes down to two options: Increase revenues or reduce spending. Neither is a popular choice with one constituency or another.
Increasing revenues often means raising taxes — and who wants that? On the other hand, reducing spending usually means gutting federal programs upon which people rely.
Many learned individuals have studied the problem with our national debt and how we should address it. The Washington Post’s editorial board began examining these questions a few months ago: It looked at Social Security, Medicare, veterans’ benefits, farm subsidies, the defense budget, discretionary spending and revenue increases. The Post published its final editorial July 11.
It’s essential that spending priorities in the government’s budget be reformed to slow down this train. We cannot continue to ignore the consequences of our escalating debt and how many of our resources it’s consuming.
But our elected leaders are, for the most part, unwilling to abandon their partisan talking points about budgetary issues to find mutually beneficial solutions. The New York Times concluded:
“Any substantive deal will eventually require a combination of increased revenue and reduced spending, not least because any politically viable deal will require a combination of those options. Both parties will have to compromise: Republicans must accept the necessity of collecting what the government is owed and of imposing taxes on the wealthy. Democrats must recognize that changes to Social Security and Medicare, the major drivers of expected federal spending growth, should be on the table. Anything less will prove fiscally unsustainable.”
Hard choices will need to be made by everyone involved. Constituents must apply pressure to officials to motivate them to act responsibly. That’s the only path offering any light at the end of the tunnel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.