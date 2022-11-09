Village trustees in Potsdam are wise to question the merit of a project to extend Raymond Avenue as well as the involvement of a local architect.
The village would lose valuable parking spaces in this area, which at times becomes very busy. And the architect agreed to pay $1,000 toward engineering work done, which raises the concern of the appearance of impropriety.
“The project would extend the street toward Garner Park, which opened last fall as part of Potsdam’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative award from 2019. There are three pending engineering surveys related to the extension, slated to cost $2,500 each. The village anticipates paying $6,500 of that, with local architect Brooks Washburn paying $1,000. He owns the Market Square Mall and has offices there. Some village officials are referring to the project as ‘Brooks Street,’” according to a story published Oct. 21 by the Watertown Daily Times. “Trustee Steven J. Warr said [of the Potsdam Village Board of Trustees] during the Oct. 17 meeting he’s worried that the village could lose 12 and possibly up to 20 parking spaces, making it harder for people who live in that area to park overnight near their residences. He said they end up having to park in spaces that aren’t for overnight parking, which means they risk being towed. Or they have to park in the overnight spaces at the back of the Ives Park parking lot, near Hamilton Street.”
Warr summarized the problem of losing these parking spaces.
“When this comes to fruition, we’re losing 12 spaces in front of the children’s museum,” Warr said during the meeting. “We’ll be losing all of the overflow spaces that people use now, technically on Brooks’s property, but people park there. Now, I’m under the impression that we’re going to have restricted parking at Garner Park. We’re going to be losing parking spaces there.
“We need to solve the parking issue. This benefits Brooks to a tremendous extent. If it costs us 20 parking spaces, it doesn’t benefit us at all,” he added. “It doesn’t make sense unless we can find those spaces elsewhere.”
Trustee Monique M. Tirion outlined a few of her concerns during the meeting.
“I would like to call it the Raymond Street Extension rather than anything else,” she told her fellow trustees, the article reported. “I’m wondering if it would be better to not have Brooks fund anything, given the fact that he purchased this property after the DRI was approved, and he is the architect that is designing the street, and the street was named ‘Brooks Street’ on that design. It starts to appear like there may be some inappropriateness. The more distance we can make, legally, that might be easier.”
It’s good that trustees are discussing the potential loss of so many parking spaces. Not having a sufficient number of them would cause problems for people who live in this area.
And $1,000 from architect Brooks Washburn may not be all that much money. But the project involves property he owns, and so having him provide funding for the necessary engineering is not a good idea.
Trustees need to continue examining this project to see what can be done to ensure they preserve adequate parking in this section of the village. The project sounds worthwhile, but they must mitigate any adverse effects from the work done as much as possible.
