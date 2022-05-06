The Watertown City Council formalized a new policy last month that hopefully will deter some bickering between members.
On Jan. 3, Councilman Clifford G. Olney III and Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith quarreled over the proper procedure for obtaining information. Olney previously called a contractor to get some details about a project to repair the city’s pools.
City Attorney Robert J. Slye chimed in, telling Olney that he should have gone through the chain of command and asked City Manager Kenneth A. Mix to ask department heads about this. This was Olney’s first council meeting after being sworn into office Jan. 1, and he didn’t appreciate being confronted by Slye and Smith.
In early March, Olney proposed that council members dump Slye as city attorney. He said he did not trust Slye based on how he was treated.
Well, that idea went nowhere. But officials followed up by clarifying how council members should request information.
On April 18, they unanimously passed a measure to establish a new chain of command policy. Council members need to take a vote to direct Mix to look into a particular issue.
This is an appropriate move that should avoid some of the differences council members sometimes express. Olney has complained publicly that Smith instructed city staffers not to speak with him.
If this is true, it’s a problem. There’s a good reason that council members should let Mix interact with Watertown’s employees.
The council/manager form of government authorizes Mix to oversee all city staffers. This is to avoid the possibility of interference on the part of elected members of the council. It’s helps to keep the politics out of this portion of municipal government.
This new policy also will thwart misinformation from being spread. If the council makes a formal request of Mix, he can investigate a matter and report back as soon as he’s done. Now there’s fewer worries of council members doing their own probing and relating hearsay information that may or may not be true.
We don’t expect an end to all infighting on the council. But redefining how the chain of command works is a good way to reduce at least some of it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.