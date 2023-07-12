A state jurist wisely stopped New York City officials from imposing their economic aspirations on private corporations — but only for the moment.
The City Council declared in 2021 that food delivery services must pay workers a minimum wage of $17.96 per hour. This wage would increase to $19.96 per hour by 2025. Last month, Mayor Eric L. Adams and the NYC Department of Consumer and Worker Protection announced that the law would take effect July 12.
DoorDash, Grubhub, Relay Delivery and Uber (which operates Uber Eats) filed a lawsuit against the city July 6. They said authorities used flawed data to determine what wage workers should earn.
On July 7, state Supreme Court Justice Nicholas W. Moyne temporarily halted the law. He ruled it cannot be implemented until oral arguments are heard on the matter July 31. The city Department of Consumer and Worker Protection has until July 24 to respond.
The problem with New York City’s law is that it presumes food delivery personnel should be considered employees by these companies and, thus, deserve a minimum hourly wage. However, the firms classify such individuals as independent contractors who are free to accept available jobs whenever they want. Delivery personnel are paid by each job completed, not by the hour.
The city calculated that food service workers earn about $11 an hour, which is less than New York City’s mandated minimum wage of $15. NYC authorities criticized these firms for attempting to block their efforts to raise this pay. City Comptroller Brad Lander, a strong advocate of the wage law, didn’t water down his opinion of what these companies are doing.
“No surprise that Grubhub, DoorDash and Uber are out to extract every penny they can from the delivery workers whose labor they rely on: that’s the gig business model,” he said, according to a story published July 6 by the New York Daily News. “Gig companies have sued New York City repeatedly: to block accessibility requirements for people with disabilities, to reduce cruising time and to prevent the minimum pay requirement for for-hire drivers that became law in 2019. But New York City’s for-hire driver minimum pay law benefits drivers without harming ridership, and the delivery worker minimum pay law will work just as well.”
Obviously, food service delivery companies disagree with Lander’s assessment. The Daily News reported: “In a statement, DoorDash Inc., which is being joined in its lawsuit by Grubhub, called Lander’s law ‘extreme’ and ‘bad policy.’ The company argued that the law fundamentally misunderstands the nature of food delivery service in the city, and that the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, the agency responsible for setting the minimum pay rate, used ‘dubious methodology’ and ‘leading questions to push workers to respond in ways the agency wanted.’ Relay Delivery Inc., another food delivery app based in New York City, also filed a lawsuit, claiming that the new minimum wage requirement for delivery workers would put the company out of business.”
There really isn’t a way for officials to justify their belief that food delivery firms could sustain a minimum wage of $17.96 per hour on what they earn from these transactions. Without a doubt, they would pass this cost on to their customers. This would compel many people to stop using these companies, thus discontinuing a convenient service and squash ample jobs for individuals.
The court should stop this law in its tracks before the policy spreads from New York City to Albany. State legislators often pick up bad ideas from their colleagues in the Big Apple, and they’ve done enough damage with inflated minimum wages for low-skilled jobs already.
