In her dissent of a recent decision, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson asserted that union members have a right to destroy private property.
Last week, justices ruled in favor of Glacier Northwest Inc. in its lawsuit against International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 174. Members of the union went on strike against the Seattle-based concrete firm in 2017.
At least 16 drivers who left their facilities with customer orders returned without delivering the concrete in their trucks. Glacier Northwest took the necessary actions to prevent damage to its vehicles, but all the concrete hardened and was thus useless.
Glacier Northwest sued Local 174 in state court for destroying its products. Union members claimed the National Labor Relations Act protected their actions. The Washington Supreme Court sided with the union, reasoning that “the NLRA pre-empts Glacier’s tort claims related to the loss of its concrete product because that loss was incidental to a strike arguably protected by federal law.”
In an 8-1 decision, the Supreme Court sided with Glacier Northwest. While the NLRA ensures the right of workers to hold strikes against various firms, this does not immunize union members from their liability if they damage property, the court ruled.
This is a reasonable interpretation of the NLRA. Union members indeed are protected in their right to withhold their labor from a company as part of a collective bargaining tactic. But this doesn’t authorize them to destroy property owned by these firms.
However, Jackson saw things differently in her sole dissent. She expressed her concern that permitting companies to sue unions under such circumstances will weaken labor laws designed to safeguard workers’ right to strike.
Jackson wrote that the NLRA allows workers to inflict financial harm upon their employers by denying their labor. She then equated the loss of Glacier Northwest’s concrete to the damage caused by going out on strike.
“The right to strike is fundamental to American labor law. Congress enshrined that right in the National Labor Relations Act and simultaneously established the National Labor Relations Board to adjudicate disputes that arise between workers and management. That decision reflected Congress’s judgment that an agency with specialized expertise should develop and enforce national labor law in a uniform manner, through case-by-case adjudication,” Jackson wrote in her dissent. “Workers are not indentured servants, bound to continue laboring until any planned work stoppage would be as painless as possible for their master.”
Jackson is correct that strikes are designed to hurt companies. Refusing to provide the labor needed to conduct business deprives a firm’s customers of their orders, and they won’t pay for services not carried out.
But this legalized pain does not include allowing union members to destroy property. The fact that at least 16 drivers were delivering concrete when the union called its strike indicates an intention to damage the products en route.
“The union’s actions not only resulted in the destruction of all the concrete Glacier had prepared that day; they also posed a risk of foreseeable, aggravated and imminent harm to Glacier’s trucks,” Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote in the majority opinion. “Because the union took affirmative steps to endanger Glacier’s property rather than reasonable precautions to mitigate that risk, the NLRA does not arguably protect its conduct.”
Contrary to what Jackson believes, this ruling does not dilute the NLRA or weaken the right of workers to strike. It holds unions accountable for unnecessary damage and permits companies to recoup losses due to vandalism.
