President Donald Trump has long had his head shoved in one of his sand traps on the serious threat of global warming, and scientists within the federal government have found it increasingly difficult to perform their jobs.
Mr. Trump previously said that climate change was a “hoax” created by the Chinese. Late last year, he admitted it wasn’t a fraud but said that global temperatures will — after millions of years — “change back.” Even then, he said he wasn’t sure climate change was caused by human activity.
The overwhelming consensus among climate scientists is that we are driving this change, which has already led to ominous consequences around the world. But the Trump administration is playing politics with the future of our planet for short-term gains. Some authorities on this issue are opposing the move the only way they know how.
“One of the nation’s leading climate change scientists is quitting the Agriculture Department in protest over the Trump administration’s efforts to bury his groundbreaking study about how rice is losing nutrients because of rising levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Lewis Ziska, a 62-year-old plant physiologist who’s worked at USDA’s Agricultural Research Service for more than two decades, told Politico he was alarmed when department officials not only questioned the findings of the study — which raised serious concerns for the 600 million people who depend on rice for most of their calories — but also tried to minimize media coverage of the paper, which was published in the journal Science Advances last year,” according to an Aug. 5 story posted on Politico.com. “The departure comes soon after several other government officials resigned from their posts over accusations that the administration is censoring climate science — reports that have raised alarm about scientific integrity in the federal government. Last week, an intelligence analyst at the State Department said he left his post after administration officials blocked his testimony to Congress about the wide-ranging national security implications of climate change. A National Park Service employee also stepped forward, alleging she lost her job after refusing to scrub mentions of human-caused climate change from a peer-reviewed paper that was set to publish. A Politico investigation revealed last month that USDA has routinely buried its own climate-related science and other work on climate change that continues. Politico also recently reported USDA suppressed the release of its own plan for studying and responding to climate change.”
Mr. Ziska had a lead role in the research on rice conducted through the University of Washington, according to an article by the Seattle Times published Aug. 15 in the Watertown Daily Times. Sharon Durham, a department public affairs specialist with the USDA’s Agricultural Research Service, said in a May 7, 2018, email to Jeff Hodson, communications director for the UW School of Public Health, that the “narrative isn’t supported by the data in the paper.” The USDA opted not to issue a news release on the study.
“A statement Durham released to Politico and later to the Seattle Times said the concerns had nothing to do with the study’s focus on climate change,” according to the Seattle Times story. “They came from career scientists, Durham wrote, adding that no political appointees viewed the draft news release before the decision was made not to send it out.”
However, Mr. Ziska said nothing like this had ever occurred to him during his 26-year tenure with the USDA. He left his post with the federal government and now works at Columbia University.
The USDA should have referenced the UW study in its news release. Including questions about the research raised by ARS officials would have been appropriate, but ignoring the work done was not. It’s another example of the Trump administration trying to manipulate information to suit its political goals, and we have too much at stake to allow this to continue.
