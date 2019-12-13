A Clayton-based organization is again urging those who operate the St. Lawrence Seaway to delay shipping at the beginning of the season next year so that water levels can be further lowered.
John M. Peach, executive director of Save the River, asked Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in a letter to use his influence on the St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. and St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. to postpone the 2020 shipping season. This would allow additional outflows in the colder months.
“As you know, the Great Lakes and Upper St. Lawrence River remain at historical seasonal highs going into the winter season. Our river and lakeshore businesses and homeowners cannot withstand another year of extreme high water resulting from the potential of high precipitation this winter and spring,” Mr. Peach wrote. “While there are environmental benefits to minimally higher seasonal water levels in wet years, the extreme high levels and long durations of 2017 and 2019 were much higher than were needed to be beneficial to the environment. On behalf of all of our Upper St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario riparians and businesses, we ask you to use your powerful and effective voice to request that the Seaway delay the opening of the spring 2020 shipping season to allow the [International Lake Ontario St. Lawrence River Board] to lower the water levels to at least the seasonal averages. Making this request now rather than later in the winter would allow shippers to adjust their schedules and businesses to make arrangements for alternative modes of transportation for time sensitive deliveries of critical materials.”
In a letter to the Watertown Daily Times, Mr. Peach encouraged residents and businesses to contact Mr. Cuomo to make this same request. He wrote that a coordinated effort would show the governor the extent of concern there is in this region over the problem.
“The recently published comparison of Plan 2014 versus 1958D show that neither water levels plan could have stopped the cumulative results of several years of record and above average precipitation in the Great Lakes and Ottawa River basins,” he wrote in his email. “However, the opportunity to discharge the maximum amount of water from the system exists this winter until the start of next spring’s Ottawa River freshet. We need to take advantage of that opportunity while it is still available.”
We appreciate the essential work that Save the River performs to enhance the vitality of our waterways. The group recognizes the necessity of Plan 2014, the latest water-level management policy implemented by the International Joint Commission designed to restore the health of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. Despite vocal opposition to Plan 2014 in light of flooding in 2017 and this year, Save the River has continued to support it.
However, Mr. Peach’s calls to delay shipping next year are bound to fall on deaf ears — as well they should. This past year, ongoing outflows have lowered water levels a matter of inches each month. What property owners need to see is the water drop by several feet to provide them any perceptible relief.
During its annual shipping season from March to December, the St. Lawrence Seaway moves items between different states. According to the 2018 study titled “Economic Impacts of Maritime Shipping in the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Region,” cargo transported through the system totaled 143.5 million metric tons in 2017.
These goods were valued at $15.2 billion. For the nine months that the Seaway is open, this is an average of more than $53 million per day.
There’s no way that all the farmers, merchants and businesses along the Great Lakes — bordering two countries, no less — will allow this amount of commerce to be halted so that the water can be lowered perhaps a few inches. And how long would they have to wait until these levels drop the several feet necessary to benefit property owners in Northern New York?
Like the rest of us, Mr. Peach wants things to get back to normal for people living along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. But given the amount of precipitation we’ve had along the Great Lakes over the past few years, the sad reality is that this likely is the new normal.
We need to prepare to see higher water levels from now on and respond in ways that are both practical and realistic. His solution, unfortunately, is neither.
