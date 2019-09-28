State officials made a big splash out of how they’re willing to help people adversely affected by the high water on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River this past year.
On Aug. 7, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that the 2019 Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Flood Relief and Recovery Program will allocate up to $20 million to eligible property owners. These funds are being extended to people who need assistance living in Cayuga, Jefferson, Monroe, Niagara, Orleans, Oswego, St. Lawrence and Wayne counties.
This program is being administered through state Homes and Community Renewal. It will offer homeowners up to $50,000, and the application process will be from Tuesday through Oct. 31.
This “complements the governor’s Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, or REDI, through which the state is investing up to $300 million in projects identified by communities in partnership with a multi-agency state commission that will strengthen infrastructure along Lake Ontario’s shoreline while bolstering the region’s local economies in partnership with a commission of state agency leaders,” according to a news release issued Aug. 30 by Mr. Cuomo’s office.
There is no denying this is a substantial investment into remediating flood damage. This is an important step toward helping people recover from this crisis.
However, many people may not be aware of a critical eligibility requirement. Funds will be available to homeowners whose primary residences were affected.
Many seasonal residents who own property in communities hit by the flooding won’t receive any money. If they live most of the year in another home, they’re not considered eligible.
We realize the state does not have unlimited financial resources for such remediation work. And it’s good that these funds are being committed to rebuild shoreline properties.
But many seasonal residents will be forced to fend for themselves as a result of this provision. Why should they be left behind because they use another home as their primary residence?
Some people in the north country have expressed their concern over the decision to cut out seasonal residents. Cape Vincent Town Supervisor Edward P. Bender asked state officials to revise this program.
“On behalf of the town board and town of Cape Vincent, I urge you to consider making a change to the requirements and all of the residents be considered when applying for assistance with and through the REDI program,” he said in a letter to Mr. Cuomo; state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton; and state Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, according to a story published Monday by WWNY-TV/7 News. “Part-time homeowners in this area, seasonal, they pay taxes too and a lot of taxes.”
Seasonal residents pay taxes just like full-time residents. Why, then, are they precluded from using taxpayer funds to apply for relief? Is their tax contribution not good enough?
State officials should re-examine the criteria and make additional funds available for these property owners. These homes are in just as much need of assistance as other residences, and the rules as they’re written will keep many people at a great disadvantage. This is patently unfair and must be addressed.
