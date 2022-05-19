In a surprise move, two public safety resolutions supported by Ogdensburg Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly failed to receive majority approval during a recent meeting of the City Council.
The first resolution instructed City Manager Stephen P. Jellie to develop plans to convert the Fire Department into a part professional/part volunteer agency starting next year. The second resolution calls on Jellie to devise a proposal requesting that the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department assume law enforcement services in the city by Aug. 1.
Councilor John A. Rishe has always been a reliable ally of Skelly’s, joining Councilors William B. Dillabough and Steven M. Fisher in forming a majority bloc with the mayor. Opposing Councilors Nichole L. Kennedy, Michael B. Powers and Daniel E. Skamperle rarely succeed in passing their own measures due to this 4-3 split.
But Rishe threw Skelly a curveball May 9 by collaborating with the minority faction on the council regarding these two resolutions. As a result, both of them were defeated. Rishe raised some valid points in explaining that it’s too early to pass these resolutions.
On the first resolution, Rishe said he wasn’t sure the city could fill vacant firefighter positions with volunteers given the contract that it has with the Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799. The contract stipulates that union representatives should fill these positions, and Rishe wanted to obtain a sound legal opinion about whether the city could do this with volunteers instead.
This is a reasonable position. The city’s contract with the firefighters union extends through 2026, and a court may rule against the city being able to fill vacant positions with volunteers.
Jellie (who also serves as fire chief) wants to begin this study now, but this makes no sense. Prepare a report on bringing in volunteers now would be a waste of time. If a court rules against such a plan under this contract, the city would need to wait for at least four and a half years to implement it.
Conditions within the Fire Department, however, may be substantially different by the time the city can put this plan into effect. So a new plan would need to be conducted at that point to see how such objectives could be achieved.
Similar questions could be raised about the resolution pertaining to law enforcement services within the city. What ramifications of a plan like this have on Ogdensburg’s police officers and their contract with the city?
The idea of having the Sheriff’s Department take on more policing duties within the city has been floated by Ogdensburg officials before, but it hasn’t exactly been embraced by county authorities. This will require serious discussions between representatives of the two entities, something that has not yet happened.
So once again, having Jellie work on such a plan is premature. Powers suggested that Jellie sit down with county leaders to talk about whether this arrangement is a possibility before approaching the City Council about this a second time.
During the May 9 meeting, Skelly expressed his desire to see these resolutions passed. The city will run out of money for the Fire and Police departments, he said, adding that the city must take action on this now.
The problem with his prediction is that the city doesn’t have to run out of money for these agencies. Members of the council must determine what critical services are needed by the city and how much they will cost before approving annual budgets.
In a popular move, the council lowered its property tax rate by 10% per year for the last two years. Members need to reconsider this practice to prevent Skelly’s prediction about running out of money for public safety.
