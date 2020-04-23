There has long been a debate about whether Watertown firefighters should respond to every incident requiring medical services.
Jefferson County dispatchers always send a Fire Department rescue truck or fire engine to accompany Guilfoyle Ambulance Services personnel on emergency calls. To some, this seems excessive.
The City Council decided Monday to change this process. By a 3-2 vote, members passed a resolution to have the rescue truck respond only to the most serious cases that come in.
“Under the change, county dispatchers will follow Emergency Management Dispatch protocol to ask a caller a series of questions before determining the level of response,” according to a story published Tuesday by the Watertown Daily Times. “Dispatchers have been automatically sending out either the rescue truck or a fire engine, whichever was closest to the scene. Only the rescue truck will now go out on the most serious of calls, but only once a dispatcher decides it should go.”
Council members Sarah V. Compo and Jesse C.P. Roshia joined Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith in favoring the resolution. Their two colleagues, Ryan Henry-Wilkinson and Lisa L’Huillier Ruggiero, voted against the measure.
The proposal also didn’t have the support of Fire Chief Matthew R. Timerman. He advised holding off on implementing such a rule.
There certainly is merit to the plan. Sending city firefighters and a department vehicle on every emergency medical call is a waste of personnel resources. It’s seems reasonable to prioritize incidents to determine if anything other than an ambulance is required on a call.
But it wasn’t wise for the City Council to vote on this measure now. The health care crisis brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic has everyone focused on more urgent matters. Public bodies must conduct meetings online or by teleconference, and many people have been unable to participate.
The Watertown City Council should have postponed the vote to conduct a proper public hearing at a later time to solicit input from residents on whether they support this plan.
We’ll all be pleased to hear fewer sirens multiple times every day as firefighters respond to each call that comes in. But we can put up with the noise a little longer to ensure this is what members of the public truly want.
