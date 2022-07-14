Longtime Brownville resident Frances P. VanBrocklin has every right to expect the state to correct a problem that’s plagued her for decades.
Her residence at 122 West Main St. frequently experiences flooding when it rains in the village. Water that collects on Route 12E — which is Main Street in Brownville — ends up in her yard and basement.
“The problem started around 1970 when the road was rebuilt,” VanBrocklin said June 29 at a news conference. “There’s no curb; the water comes right over my lawn; and very seldom does it go down the drain.”
State Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, appeared with VanBrocklin at last month’s event alongside representatives of the village government. His office has been working with her for the past three years to persuade the state Department of Transportation to resolve the issue.
“Mr. Walczyk said [that] since 2019, he and his office have been working with Ms. VanBrocklin to remedy the flooding issue. When it rains, especially in the spring and summer, water from Route 12E flows freely into Ms. VanBrocklin’s yard, tearing sinkholes into her yard, flooding the basement and destroying her home’s foundation. There’s a drainage grate right outside her front yard, but she and Mr. Walczyk have come to find it doesn’t really drain anywhere,” according to a story published June 29 by the Watertown Daily Times. “[VanBrocklin] said the problem has been slowly worsening over the years as the road gets higher each time it’s repaved, and the water wears deeper tracks into her own property. A line of sandbags by the side of her front door [has] been in place for so long, they’ve started to disappear into the earth around them. She said sinkholes have popped up around her property when the water gets really bad, and she’s had to take on the responsibility of filling them herself. For years, she’s tried to get action from the state, which keeps saying the problem belongs to the village of Brownville or Jefferson County.”
New York law declares that such problems are the responsibility of local communities unless recent work has been done by the state. This is a very convenient excuse for the state DOT to continue doing nothing.
Yes, there hasn’t been “recent” work by the state on this portion of Route 12E. But by VanBrocklin’s reckoning, the flooding problems began when New York rebuilt the roadway more than 50 years ago. It’s likely that the state goofed something up, but no one at the DOT wants to own up to this.
Authorities with the state DOT have a history of dragging their feet when it comes to correcting problems they cause. The agency repeatedly denied that road salt it used caused major problems experienced by homeowners in the town of Orleans, despite overwhelming evidence that its salt barn in this area was the culprit in contaminating well water.
Walczyk said that research his office conducted into the flooding issue on Route 12E points to a potential drainage infrastructure oversight. Representatives from the state DOT must become engaged in the effort to figure out what’s wrong and help develop a plan to remedy the situation.
Forcing a constituent to bang her head against the wall for more than five decades is unacceptable. It’s good that Walczyk has intervened on VanBrocklin’s behalf, and other state officials must follow suit.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul needs to crack the whip and get personnel from the DOT to respond in an appropriate manner. They should come to Brownville and work with their counterparts from the village and county to find a way to solve this flooding problem once and for all.
