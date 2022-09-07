The St. Lawrence Central School District Board of Education made a huge error in not holding a public hearing when recently deciding to make some major changes affecting students.
During the Aug. 1 school board meeting, members took up the issue of forbidding students to carry backpacks and cellphones with them at all times. They voted to compel students to keep these items in their lockers while attending classes.
Susan Bregman is the mother of an incoming high school senior. At the Aug. 19 meeting, she said that members wouldn’t allow her to address the school board concerning the matter, according to a story published Aug. 24 by the Watertown Daily Times. She also said that no notice was sent home about potential changes to the district’s code of conduct.
It’s good that Rose accepted responsibility for failing to ensure state law was adhered to in this matter. But all school board officials need to stay abreast on changes to the law. It’s vital that parents and community members are allowed to provide input on issues affected district students.
There are valid arguments to be made for permitting students to use backpacks and cellphones during the day and for compelling them to store these items in their lockers while in class. Good policies occur as a result of honest debate between district officials and individuals with a sincere interest in what goes on within the schools.
However, school board members should have solicited the public’s input on this issue. Does the fact that they didn’t hold a public hearing prior to making this change to the code of conduct nullify this policy revision?
Bregman said that when she attended the Aug. 1 school board meeting, she was asked by district authorities, “What are you doing here?” She also said that she was told she could not speak during the meeting because she hadn’t filled out the proper paperwork.
These reactions are insulting and condescending. School board meetings are open to the public — that’s what Bregman was doing there! She exercised her right under the state’s Open Meetings Law to observe how district officials were conducting public business.
School board members should schedule a public hearing on the use of backpacks and cellphones by students during the day, publicize when it will be held and invite interested parties to attend and discuss the matter. Only then can an effective policy be developed to address these concerns.
It could be that students should keep their backpacks and cellphones in their lockers while attended classes. Then again, perhaps having these items with them at all times is better.
This won’t be settled until the district adheres to state law and conducts a proper public hearing. The school board owes it to district parents, students and community members to listen to all sides before making a decision.
