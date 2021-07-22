BOAT RAMP ETIQUETTE
Once the ice clears from the St. Lawrence River is when the boating season truly begins here in Ogdensburg.
The number of people, both residents and non-residents, who use the Paterson and Greenbelt boat launches are many. Especially now in peak boating season in July, the boat launch parking areas are usually packed.
Some people will use the launches to eat lunch or to look at boats and ships going by on the river or to watch a magical sunset.
I get it.
It’s a beautiful spot to grab a bite to eat and relax on your lunch break. I have to admit, I have done it before and will probably do it again. The only thing is I make sure no one is using the launch at the time and if someone does show up, I quickly pack up and leave.
The Paterson Street boat launch is designed with an island in front of the ramps. The theory is you pull up to the ramp and turn towards the island where there is a cut-out and you can pull up straight and then back the boat up.
There are yellow markings on that cut-out and no parking signs to make sure no one parks there so people with boat trailers have enough room to pull up and straighten out before backing up.
The only issue is that some people use that space as parking. They sit there and have a perfect view of the river and the activity going on. The only problem is that you negatively impact the people trying to put their boats in.
As a former boater, it can be tricky putting your boat into the water. There are times when there are multiple boats going in, or leaving, and once, there are kids and adults all over the place, even kids jumping into the launches (I know they are not supposed to, but they still do). There can be a lot of distractions.
Use common sense and think about others the next time you decide to park in the no parking zones.
PURCHASE YOUR FESTIVAL T-SHIRT, BUTTON
This weekend, the Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival will begin.
Make sure you show your support for the festival by purchasing a T-shirt or button that are now for sale at River Rat Designs, Cutting Edge, Salon 1020, Community Bank, St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union, Key Bank, Ed Med credit union, North Country Savings Bank and the Moose Lodge.
T-shirts are $10 for sizes small through XL, $15 for 2XL and $20 for larger sizes that will have to be special ordered. Buttons are $2 and prizes will be given to certain buttons.
Remember, this is to help offset costs associated with the festival, including the fireworks. Please consider purchasing a T-shirt and wearing it to any events you may attend.
LOOKING FORWARD TO OSCAR’S NIGHT
I am really looking forward to Oscar’s Night on Wednesday, July 28 at the Martin Field House, 721 Hasbrouck St. Held from 4-8 p.m., Oscar’s Night will be a chance to relive the glory days of the popular Ogdensburg eating and drinking establishment. Organizers are trying to bring back the atmosphere as well as the signature pizza and salad it was known for.
Oscar’s was owned by the late Jim and Ethel Anderson for over 28 years before they sold the restaurant and retired in 2009. Oscar’s was known for good times, good food and eccentric staff.
All proceeds from the night will be donated to the Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club in memory of Jim and Ethel Anderson.
It should be a great event.
KIWANIS SOCCER SIGN-UPS
The Ogdensburg Kiwanis Club is now taking sign-ups for its soccer program.
You can sign up by logging on www.kiwanisclubofogdensburg.org.
Registration will end Aug. 17.
The soccer program will begin Aug. 31 for grades 1-6 and Sept. 11 for Pre-k and kindergarten levels.
Pre-K and kindergarten levels will be held at Montroy; grades 1-2 at Park Street; 3-4 at Montroy and grades 5-6 will be at Kennedy.
Once registrations are completed, teams and schedules will be posted on the Kiwanis website.
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
The Journal wants to hear from you, our readers. If you would like to submit a letter to the editor, please email it to me at mcuratolo@wdt.net. Please include your name, address and phone number. Only your name and city and town of residence will be listed. We do have a limit of one per person, per week.
This column is dedicated to the late Charles “Chuck” Kelly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.