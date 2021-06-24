GOOD LUCK GRADUATES
Seniors from our area school districts will be taking to the stage and receiving their diplomas this weekend. Whether you go to college or technical school, join the military or enter the workforce, good luck on your future endeavors Class of 2021!
The Class of 2021 has truly experienced something that we may never — I should say hopefully — see in our lifetime again. The COVID-19 global pandemic shaped their final year of school with masks, quarantines, remote learning and a bevy of canceled extracurricular activities ranging from clubs and sports to class trips and proms.
It’s extremely unfortunate that their final year of school will be remembered for what they missed out on instead of what they accomplished. I would be remiss in failing to acknowledge the parents and guardians of those graduates who have taken part in the past 12 years of school, the teachers and school administration who helped get them on the stage and the school staff who worked hard to make sure the schools were safe when the students were able to attend. Their graduation this weekend is a testament to your hard work and dedication. Be proud and enjoy the moment.
Be safe this weekend graduating seniors and good luck!
UNITED HELPERS ANNOUNCEMENT
It was gut wrenching to hear the announcement that United Helpers would close its rehabilitation and senior care center at 8101 Route 68, known by everyone as RiverLedge, by the beginning of September.
United Helpers management is working hard to make sure the 106 residents are taken care of as well as its staff. Hopefully, the majority of the 150 full and part-time workers affected will be able to transition to other United Helper facilities in the county.
What will happen to the facility once it is closed? We already have one former nursing home on State Highway 37 that is collecting dust. Let’s hope that there is a plan in place before it closes.
KOREAN WAR ANNIVERSARY
Friday marks the anniversary of the Korean War when on June 25, 1950, North Korean troops, led by Russian-built tanks, crossed the 38th parallel and launched a full scale invasion of South Korea. Five days later, U.S. ground forces entered the conflict, which lasted until July 27, 1953, when an armistice was signed at Panmunjom, which ultimately divided the country at the 38th parallel into North and South Korea.
On a monument at Groulx Park, Ogdensburg remembers its soldiers from this war. The front panel has 141 names, three of Ogdensburg’s sons died while another two were listed as prisoners of war (POWs). There are newer names on the back etched in as well. Stop down and check out this monument to our veterans.
SCOTTISH FESTIVAL RAFFLE
Kilts. Bagpipe music. Celtic dancing. Caber tossing.
The Hammond Historical Museum is ready to host its annual Scottish Festival on July 10. A raffle is being held to help with fundraising for the event, with the drawing being held the day of the festivities.
First-prize is a one night stay for two at Singer Castle’s Royal Suite on Dark Island, a $850 value. Second-prize is an Alex Bay Big M three minute grocery grab and third is $500 in cash donated by a festival friend. Fourth-place is a kayak courtesy of LP Thompson Insurance, fifth is two round trip tickets to Boston or Baltimore through Massena Airport courtesy of Boutique Air and sixth-prize is a one night stay and dinner for two at The Brae Loch Inn in Cazenovia. A really good variety of prizes if you ask me.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the museum or online at www.hammondmuseum.com.
It will be an interesting event. Even though I am being encouraged to don a kilt, I think I will pass. Sorry Karlyen Manke and Donna Demick. Maybe next year!
HAMMOND FAIR IS BACK!
It’s great news that the Hammond Fair is coming back this year, according to members of the Hammond Fair Board. The fair will be held Sept. 10-11 at the fairgrounds on Lake Street in Hammond.
The youth of the St. Lawrence County area are encouraged to prepare their animals, poultry, produce, handcrafts, art and baked goods for exhibiting at the fair.
The schedule of fair events will generally be the same as in past years, with animal showing both days, and judging of all other exhibits except rabbits, to be done on Sept. 10.
The Hammond Fair premium book will be available online and at the St. Lawrence County Fair, Gouverneur, in the 4-H building. For further information, call Joan Hadlock at 315-324-5517.
A JOB WELL DONE
For weeks I have seen concern on Facebook over a large dock that was stuck in the St. Lawrence River off of Jacques Cartier State Park. It’s a common sight during the springs months and it was a serious threat to boaters and to anyone using the river.
Last week, dive teams with the Morristown and Brier Hill volunteer fire departments went into action, freed the dock and towed it away. Great job to these divers and all firefighters involved. This is just another example of how valuable these departments are to their communities.
This column is dedicated to the late Charles W. Kelly.
