When you think July in the ‘Burg, there is one event that comes to mind - the Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival.
The 60th edition of the Seaway Festival will soon be upon us and organizers are committed to making this one to remember, especially after being unable to hold a single event last year to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In fact, the theme of this year’s festival is “Let’s Beat The COVID Blues!” A fitting theme for everyone in 2021.
Seaway Festival is a special time for Ogdensburg.
I never understood it until I started covering the festival for The Journal many years ago. You would talk to people who had been going for decades and ask them why they go and the responses would vary. In some way or another the answer would be it’s a chance for family and friends to get together, to reunite.
It really is Ogdensburg’s biggest reunion.
If you travel the parade route you will see hundreds of families together watching the floats and listening to the musical groups and marching bands walk by. As someone who was able to take part in the parade for nearly a decade it truly is a sight to behold.
Let’s help make it the best ever. There are a number of ways to make it happen.
If you are a business, group or organization, stop down to River Rat Designs on Ford Street and pick up an application to enter a float. There is plenty of time left to get one ready for the parade on July 31.
You can check out the wide assortment of events that have been planned and participate. The schedule of events can be found below or at www.ogdensburgseawayfestival.org.
Remember, it takes a lot of money to hold the Seaway Festival each year. The fireworks themselves are a huge chunk out of their yearly budget.
Please consider buying a Seaway Festival T-shirt that are now for sale at River Rat Designs, Cutting Edge, Salon 1020 and Community Bank to show your support.
T-shirts are $10 for sizes small through XL, $15 for 2XL and $20 for larger sizes that will have to be special ordered.
It’s up to us, the residents of Ogdensburg, to help make this best Seaway Festival ever. After 2020, the community needs it. We all need it.
The following is the schedule for the 60th annual Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival:
July 24:
Canoe race at the Heuvelton boat launch at 9 a.m.
Kid’s fishing derby in the Greenbelt from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
3-on-3 basketball tournament at Hosmer’s Marina at 10 a.m.
Wine, Arts & Craft Show at Lockwood Arena from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cornhole tournament at the Moose Lodge at 1 p.m.
Concert in the Park: Moura from 6 to 8 p.m.
July 25:
Oswegatchie Golf Challenge at Trafalgar Park from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Wine, Arts & Craft Show at Lockwood Arena from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fred’s Wild West BBQ at Frederic Remington Art Museum from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
Concert in the Park: KANE from 6 to 8 p.m.
July 26:
Ogdensburg Dance Center at the main stage in the Greenbelt from 6 to 8 p.m.
July 27:
Ogdensburg’s Got Talent at the main stage beginning at 6 p.m.
July 28:
Julie’s Dance Studio from 6 to 8 p.m. in Library Park
5K Run/Walk at the Dobisky Visitor’s Center at 7 p.m.
July 29:
Remington Museum Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Concert in the Park: Bandroom Band at Library Park from 6 to 8 p.m.
July 30:
Concert in the Park: My So-Called Band at Library Park from 7 to 9:45 p.m.
Fireworks at 9:45 p.m.
July 31:
Ford Street Parade beginning at 11 a.m.
Concert in the Park: Atom Ghost from 3 to 5 p.m.
Aug. 1:
Duck Race at Ogdensburg City Pool at 11 a.m.
Sunday in the Park at Dobisky Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
60th Seaway Festival Car Display in the Greenbelt area from noon to 4 p.m.
Concert: Underwater Bosses in Library Park from noon to 4 p.m.
FAMILY NEEDS HELP
The Bennetts, a family of nine, lost their Lincoln Avenue home to fire on July 7.
They need our help.
Luckily, the American Red Cross was quick to help but they need more. See the story on page A2 for what they need. A family member has also made a Go Fund Me page at gofund.me/3a01dd95 for donations.
They have lost enough. Ogdensburg, let’s help this family!
GARDEN CLUB CANOE’S NEW HOME
Moved from the median strip at the intersection of State Highways 68 and 37, the Ogdensburg Garden Club’s canoe now has a new home.
The canoe, filled with flowers, can now be found at the corner of the Downtown Arterial and State Street on the property of the St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union.
The garden club has initially put it on the median strip at the highway intersection as a way to beautify the entrance to the City of Ogdensburg, but was told it was not allowed.
Lin Griffin, garden club president, said that the new location, while not the first choice, is working out very nicely.
“It’s one more way of beautifying the city,” Griffin told me. I couldn’t agree more.
SCOTTISH FESTIVAL A SUCCESS
My family and I thoroughly enjoyed the latest edition of the Hammond Scottish Festival. It had Celtic music, dancing, blacksmithing, even games for the kids.
The Highland Games were impressive as well. They were well organized and it was smooth to watch. What I really liked was the announcing and the explanations describing what was taking place and the rules associated with it.
The entire atmosphere almost made me want to don a kilt. Almost.
Great job by all involved at the Scottish Festival.
SEND ME YOUR THOUGHTS
The Journal wants to hear from you, our readers. If you would like to submit a Letter to the Editor, please email it to me at mcuratolo@wdt.net. Please include your name, address and phone number. Only your name and city and town of residence will be listed. We do have a limit of one per person, per week.
This column is dedicated to the late Charles “Chuck” Kelly.
