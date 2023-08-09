It is welcome news that the State of New York plans to address the lingering problems at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center complex that have plagued Ogdensburg for so many years. It is about time.
As reported last week, the Dormitory Authority is moving forward with a request from the state Office of Mental Health to raze 10 vacant and deteriorating buildings.
This is a good first step, to what will surely prove to be long and expensive process to return the land to the tax rolls for private development.
DASNY states that the Letchworth Complex at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center, 1 Chimney Point Drive, Ogdensburg, was constructed in 1890 and has been vacant since 1988. The complex is in a “dilapidated and deteriorated condition.”
The state has failed to properly maintain the buildings for so long that demolition is the only option, not to mention the history of the psychiatric center that would likely scare any sane developer from repurposing any salvageable buildings for housing, hotels or other purposes.
The 10 buildings set for demolition are 117, 118, 119, 120, 121, 122, 123, 124, 125 and 210, the Times reported.
Assemblyman Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, has been advocating for action at the eyesore.
“Today’s news that DASNY will begin demolition of the Letchworth Building Complex, otherwise known as the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center, is a win for Ogdensburg, St. Lawrence County, and the North Country as a whole. Abandoned since 1988, these buildings have deteriorated into not only an eyesore but a public safety hazard as well,” he said.
The first step of the process is to pursue a State Environmental Quality Review of the buildings. According to the Full Environmental Assessment Form completed by DASNY, the project would be done in two phases and include hazardous and “regulated material removals.”
In a letter to involved agencies regarding the environmental review, DASNY also states that more buildings at the campus may be demolished as well.
The state abandoned some of the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center stone buildings beginning in the early 1980s, according to reports. Many of the buildings have been empty since the mid-1990s, when the center’s operations were consolidated into new buildings which stand among the abandoned ones.
In 2021, roughly 8,000 lineal feet of fencing was installed for the safety of the public around buildings 1-9 which make up the Center Complex; Building 16, the Center Kitchen; Building 21 which used to hold education/farm care and CLR Clinic; Building 23, Curtis Hall; and Buildings 117-125 that are in the Letchworth Complex.
The cost of the fencing was approximately $400,000. That was merely a Band-Aid and delayed the inevitable need for demolition.
Gray sent letters to Empire State Development Commissioner Hope Knight and General Services Commissioner Jeanette M. Moy earlier this year calling for the buildings to be torn down.
“The demolition is a turning point for Ogdensburg, which is burdened by unassessed property that, in turn, is shifted onto the taxpayers of Ogdensburg,” he said. “My bill, A.5276, would allow the city a payment in lieu of tax on the vacant state property, but all along the main goal was demolition. Hopefully, this is a first step to return this land to its productive potential.”
Gray called the demolition of 10 buildings a “much-needed first step.”
We agree. The state must follow through and get the property back on the tax rolls to the benefit of Ogdensburg and its residents. Gray should keep an eye on all the agencies involved and make sure this happens — as soon as possible. The longer this problem festers, the more expensive it will be for all taxpayers.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.