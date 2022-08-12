There’s a lot of talk these days about the integrity of our electoral system, and for good reason.
The trust that Americans place in their governmental bodies begins with their faith in how officials achieved their office. Former President Donald J. Trump continues to insist he won the 2020 presidential election, despite his inability to provide any credible evidence of widespread voter fraud that affected the results. This has created a great deal of acrimony between his supporters and critics.
Ensuring that elections are fair and well run is essential to maintaining the confidence we have in our elected authorities. This calls for registered voters to step up and keep their eyes on how things operate.
However, county boards of elections throughout the state are concerned they may not have enough inspectors for upcoming elections. They have put out a call to recruit people willing to undergo training and work on the Aug. 23 primary or Nov. 8 general election.
“Local election boards need poll workers, and the commissioners in charge of them are asking residents to consider taking on the job. Nationally, poll workers are typically hard to come by, and locally it’s no different. In Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Lewis counties, board of elections commissioners universally said they were worried about securing the required number of what New York calls ‘elections inspectors’ for the upcoming primary elections in August and again in November. In Lewis County, where the BOE also administers village and school board elections throughout the year, the issue is even more distinct,” according to a story published July 25 by the Watertown Daily Times. “Elections inspectors are the eyes and hands of the BOEs at each polling site during an election. They set up the site, check voters in, provide the ballots, help voters through the process, [and] secure and transport the ballots back to the BOE central office at the end of the day. Election season in New York has changed dramatically over the last decade. The primary elections were moved to June, extending the political season; early voting was introduced, requiring BOEs to generate enough staff to keep one or two poll sites open for over a week before Election Day; and electronic poll books were introduced, completely changing the process for poll workers. Those changes, coupled with the 2020 election that saw many poll workers drop out over fears of COVID-19 spread, have made it even more difficult to maintain the right staffing levels, as required by law, in polling sites before and on Election Day.
“Local election commissioners are working hard to close the gap and bring in new election inspectors. In Jefferson County, officials mailed out a letter to older residents and registered voters, offering payment for training sessions, and advertising the pay rates for elections inspectors. With early voting and multiple elections per year, elections inspectors can make thousands of dollars. In Jefferson County, an elections inspector working the full day of the Aug. 23 primary or Nov. 8 general election will make $225. Those who only want to work part of the day can taken an eight-hour shift instead of the full day, paid at $13.20 an hour, and hourly pay is available for early voting as well. Those who attend the training sessions will receive $30 per session. In St. Lawrence and Lewis counties, an elections inspector working the full day of the primary or general will make $250. Neither county is offering split shifts. Training sessions in each county are compensated at $35 per session.”
In Oswego County, trained election inspectors earn $200 for the day while untrained election inspectors earn $125 for the day. The compensation for a training day is $30.
