The Canadian government has taken major step in the right direction by ensuring that entry into the country will no longer be impeded.
In March 2020, the Canadian and U.S. governments imposed limitations on cross-border traffic in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. They restricted entry to essential workers but blocked everyone else. This was done to curb the spread of the virus across the border.
Over time, both nations eased some of these measures. Non-essential traffic was eventually allowed to move across the border with some regulations remaining in place.
The last entry mandate that Canada had was the need for people to document their pending trip on the ArriveCAN app. Through this process, the government collects information on the immigration eligibility, travel plans and vaccination status of Canadian citizens and non-citizens.
Earlier in the pandemic, it made sense to provide this through the ArriveCAN app. Understanding who has been vaccinated and who hasn’t helped them control the rate of infection.
However, the nature of the virus has changed. Infections have become more common among those who are vaccinated and those who aren’t. While being vaccinated is the best way to guard against serious illness, it’s less effective in thwarting the spread of the virus.
The Canadian government is wise to drop this mandate. It will make movement across the border much easier than it’s been in the last two and a half years.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, the government of Canada has taken a layered approach to border management to protect the health and safety of Canadians. As the pandemic situation has continued to evolve, adjustments to border measures have been informed by the latest evidence, available data, operational considerations and the epidemiological situation, both in Canada and internationally,” according to a news release issued Monday by the Public Health Agency of Canada. “Today, the government of Canada announced the removal of all COVID-19 entry restrictions as well as testing, quarantine and isolation requirements for anyone entering Canada, effective Oct. 1, 2022. The removal of border measures has been facilitated by a number of factors including modeling that indicates that Canada has largely passed the peak of the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 fueled wave, Canada’s high vaccination rates, lower hospitalization and death rates, as well as the availability and use of vaccine boosters (including new bivalent formulation), rapid tests and treatments for COVID-19.”
Business activity between Americans and Canadians has suffered due to restrictions imposed. This move will go a long way to boosting economic opportunities on both sides of the border.
“The time is long overdue for the United States to cease its own COVID-19-related restrictions on our northern border,” the Democrat from Buffalo said. “In reality, [U.S. Customs and Border Protection] officers are not requesting that Canadians provide their proof of vaccination unless a vehicle is diverted to secondary inspection for some other, unrelated reason. … This obvious contradiction between policy and practice underscores [the] fact that the policy is accomplishing no public health or border security goals while it imposes an unnecessary burden on the economies of northern border communities and an unnecessary hardship on northern border families.”
It’s time to cancel all entry mandates pertaining to the coronavirus. Effective measures are in place to prevent serious illness, so we need to put this dramatic episode in our rear-view mirror.
