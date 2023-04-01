The hands of time move slowly when it comes to state agencies making critical infrastructure improvements in Northern New York.
In particular, several bridges throughout Jefferson County have needed major repairs or replacing for years. The good news is that some of the projects have finally been finished or are being carried out.
The state Department of Transportation completed work in 2016 on rehabilitating the bridge in Dexter spanning the Black River. The $5.8 million project along Route 180 in the village including replacing the bridge’s steel and concrete superstructure while repairing its concrete substructure. This work also widened travel lanes and shoulders as well as a sidewalk.
Last year, the bridge was renamed in honor of the late Dexter Police Chief Samuel A. Johnson Sr., who was killed attempting to apprehend a shooting suspect in 1987. This is a fitting tribute to a courageous public servant, and commuters are pleased that the project was carried out.
In December, state DOT crews began another project a few miles northwest of Dexter. The 62-year-old bridge over Chaumont Bay along Route 12E, on the west side of the village of Chaumont, is being replaced.
The first phase of the $26.12 million project is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year. State authorities anticipate finishing the second phase by the end of 2024.
On March 23, representatives of the state DOT held a public hearing in Brownville to discuss work to construct a new bridge spanning the Black River. This bridge will replace the aging structure, which will be torn down.
“The project proposes to replace the existing bridge over the Black River with a new structure approximately a half-mile downstream from the existing bridge,” according to a news item published March 21 by the Watertown Daily Times. “In addition, the highway approaches along Routes 12E and 12F will be widened to accommodate turning lanes onto the new highway and a left-turn lane will be constructed on the Route 12F eastbound approach. The existing bridge will be removed, a utility structure installed in its place and Bridge Street in the village of Brownville will be abandoned. A concrete sidewalk will also be provided on the east side of the proposed bridge for future use.”
The bridge in the village of Brownville was constructed in 1954. Rehabilitation work was carried out on the structure in 1984; the bridge had an expected 20-year lifespan at that point.
Like so many other public infrastructure components, we’ve moved a tad beyond the planned usefulness of this bridge. We’re nearly 20 years past the 20-year lifespan of this aging bridge.
In 2019, a site was chosen for the replacement bridge.
“The existing bridge, owned by the [state DOT], is on Bridge Street, which runs between Route 12F at Paddy Hill and Route 12E, also known as East Main Street, in the village of Brownville,” an article published March 8, 2019, by the Watertown Daily Times reported. “The new bridge will be built to the west, in the direction of Watertown International Airport on the Route 12F side and toward General Brown High School on the Route 12E side. The transportation council and DOT considered as many as 10 alternatives before settling on the preferred location.”
While getting projects such as this off the ground takes time, it’s good to see them moving forward. People have until April 7 to submit written comments on the Brownville project to the state DOT’s regional director’s office. Those interested in obtaining more information on the plan may contact Kent Collier, P.E., Regional Design, at 315-785-7962 or by email at kent.collier@dot.ny.gov.
