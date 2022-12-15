There was a time in our nation’s history when membership in a social group was quite common.
Spending time at a weekly meeting of the Kiwanis, Lions, Elks, Rotarians and Knights of Columbus was routine. These groups performed exceptional work in their communities, and they allowed members to make friends and potential business associates.
“Fraternal organizations were a characteristic feature of American society during the decades surround the turning of the 20th century. Throughout the 19th century, Americans had organized and joined voluntary ritualistic groups, basing their activities upon a model established by Freemasons in North America as early as the 1730s,” William D. Moore wrote in the introduction of “Secret Societies in America: Foundational Studies of Fraternalism,” published in 2011 and co-edited by Moore and Mark A. Tabbert. “In 1897, W.S. Harwood, writing in the North American Review, dubbed the post-bellum period the Golden Age of Fraternalism. He noted that fraternal organizations, then commonly called ‘secret societies,’ claimed 5.5 million members while the U.S. adult population was approximately 19 million. At the time, the five largest fraternal groups — Freemasons, Odd Fellows, Knights of Pythias, Ancient Order of United Workmen and Knights of the Macabees — had a combined membership of more than 2.5 million. Albert C. Stevens, compiler of the invaluable Cyclopedia of Fraternities, estimated that 40% of all adult males held membership in at least one fraternal order.”
However, social groups have fallen on hard times over the past few decades. Balancing family life and a career now require much of the time that these organizations used to occupy.
Raising children now consumes the bulk of people’s time — and this includes men much more than it used to. Between driving the kids to school and picking them up from soccer practice, who can afford to spend a few hours drinking gin and tonics at the club over a game of pinochle?
This took a toll on two well-known organizations in Watertown over the past decade: the Black River Valley Club and the North Side Improvement League. The landmark buildings owned by these groups were sold after the organizations were forced to close their doors.
The good news is that one organization that had to fold several years ago due to declining membership has relaunched itself. The American Legion Hanbidge Post 69 in Ogdensburg now meets at the Ogdensburg Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2936, needing to sell the building it once owned and occupied.
The group now has about 35 members and obviously would welcome more. It’s encouraging that this American Legion post was able to begin anew.
Romoda said the post maintained the charter with the hope of starting up again. It was founded in Ogdensburg in 1919.
“Before we gave up, we went to the VFW and they helped. I can’t give these guys enough credit. They said, ‘That legion is 100 years old; we’re not going to let it die.’ So we signed up 15 to 20 new members from the VFW. We are back in business.”
It’s wonderful that the members of this American Legion post held on to restart their organization. Social groups have served an essential role in our culture, and we hope this trend continues.
