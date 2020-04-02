There’s never a good time to allow companies to pollute the ground, waterways and air.
But this would be particularly egregious during a global health care crisis that centers on a severe respiratory condition. The federal government should ensure the air we all breathe remains as clean as possible to prevent aggravating an already serious situation.
So it’s bizarrely ironic that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has said that for a period of time it won’t do its job of enforcing pollution control rules. This will allow companies to not do their job of operating in a responsible manner.
“As all of us at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency adjust to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, we are first and foremost mindful of the health and safety of the public, as well as our staff, and those of federal agencies, state and local governments, tribes, regulated entities, contractors and non-governmental organizations,” according to a March 26 EPA memorandum. “At the EPA, we are cognizant of potential worker shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the travel and social distancing restrictions imposed by both governments and corporations or recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to limit the spread of COVID-19. The consequences of the pandemic may affect facility operations and the availability of key staff and contractors and the ability of laboratories to timely analyze samples and provide results. As a result, there may be constraints on the ability of a facility or laboratory to carry out certain activities required by our federal environmental permits, regulations and statutes. These consequences may affect reporting obligations and milestones set forth in settlements and consent decrees. Finally, these consequences may affect the ability of an operation to meet enforceable limitations on air emissions and water discharges, requirements for the management of hazardous waste or requirements to ensure and provide safe drinking water.”
The usual suspects persuaded the EPA to abdicate its role as the nation’s guardian against ecological injury.
“The EPA has been under pressure from a number of industries, including the oil industry, to suspend enforcement of a number of environmental regulations due to the pandemic,” according to a story published March 26 by The Hill. “In a 10-page letter to the EPA earlier this week, the American Petroleum Institute asked for a suspension of rules that require repairing leaky equipment as well as monitoring to make sure pollution doesn’t seep into nearby water.”
Cynthia Giles, who headed the EPA’s Office of Enforcement during the Obama administration, issued this statement to The Hill: “This EPA statement is essentially a nationwide waiver of environmental rules for the indefinite future. It tells companies across the country that they will not face enforcement even if they emit unlawful air and water pollution in violation of environmental laws, so long as they claim that those failures are in some way ‘caused’ by the virus pandemic. And it allows them an out on monitoring too, so we may never know how bad the violating pollution was.”
In a reply to The Hill, EPA spokeswoman Andrea Woods countered that “it is more important for facilities to ensure that their pollution control equipment remains up and running and the facilities are operating safely than to carry out routine sampling and reporting.”
The problem here is that if there’s no one monitoring these companies for a period of time, why should they expend energy keeping track of their pollution control equipment? This gives polluters free reign to do as they please with no oversight. It’s reckless, and the EPA must reverse this policy at once.
