Late last year, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo praised the work being done by members of a board in Lowville tasked with reforming and modernizing police strategies.
“The village of Lowville has taken this task seriously, and I commend them for moving through the process in a well thought out and determined manner,” the governor said in a news release, according to a story published Dec. 20 by the Watertown Daily Times. “Lowville’s actions — from surveying residents to ensure their voices are heard to engaging experts on policing reform — should serve as an example for localities across the state.”
The May 25 death of George Floyd, who was in police custody in Minneapolis, sparked numerous protests last year. Gov. Cuomo responded by mandating that all law enforcement agencies had to undergo a process to revise policies addressing the concerns raised by demonstrators.
“Led by [Lowville] Mayor Joe Beagle and Police Chief Randy Roggie, the Board of Trustees engaged with a consulting firm specializing in law enforcement and government policy to help it create a transparent and effective process to meet and go beyond the requirements of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative executive order,” an article published Dec. 19 by the Watertown Daily Times reported. “With transparency and public engagement key to the process, the village has posted an online survey seeking residents’ perceptions of the local police force and their practices. The 10-question survey will help the village have a better understanding of how village residents feel about the police department and the changes they would like to see made, according to Mr. Beagle.”
So Lowville is ahead of the game when it comes to its police reform initiative. But Potsdam is having some problems. The only two Black members of the village’s Police Reform Advisory Committee — Jennifer Baxton and John D. Youngblood — resigned last month. They left due to frustrations they had over the committee not focusing enough on racial injustice.
“Discussions among Potsdam’s police reform committee have expanded into a wide array of topics about mental health care, racial bias, public communication with police and the murder of Garrett Phillips,” according to a story published Dec. 25 by the Watertown Daily Times. “Those discussions have, at times, gotten heated, but it’s unclear what tangible recommendations or concrete ideas the group has actually put to paper at this point.”
It’s unfortunate that Potsdam is experiencing difficulties with its police reform process. This is designed as a way to have law enforcement authorities and community representatives exchange ideas on updating strategies used by police departments that will better serve residents.
We understand things can become contentious while discussing racial issues. The absence of any Black members of Potsdam’s committee could well limit the desired effectiveness this process is supposed to have.
This is a story of two municipalities whose police reform initiatives seem to be going in different directions. Lowville has earned commendations from the governor while Potsdam has periodic infighting.
Members of Potsdam’s committee should reach out to members of the Black community in the village to seek their feedback on their efforts. If they continue hearing that officials aren’t taking concerns over racial injustice seriously enough, listen to what’s being said and consider the advice given by people who offer it. They’ll have insights into aspects of law enforcement that others lack, and these words of wisdom may benefit the process greatly.
