Proposals to reform the state’s court system have raised concerns about how such measures would affect Northern New York.
Felix J. Catena of Fonda, administrative judge of the New York State Unified Court System in the Fourth Judicial District, wrote a letter on this issue to the Watertown Daily Times; it was published Nov. 6. He outlined a plan put forth by Janet DiFiore, the state’s chief judge.
“Since 1962, individuals, families and businesses in search of justice in New York have had to navigate a uniquely complicated trial court structure that includes a Supreme Court, a Court of Claims, 57 county courts, 58 family courts, 62 surrogate’s courts and 61 city courts outside New York City,” Judge Catena wrote in his letter. “Janet DiFiore, New York state’s chief judge, wants to change this. Under her proposal, instead of having a Court of Claims to hear cases against the state; a Family Court to hear most domestic matters except divorces; a Surrogate’s Court to deal with wills, estates, trusts and guardianships; a County Court to adjudicate felonies; and a Supreme Court to hear most other major disputes, there would be a single Supreme Court into which those other courts would be merged and which would handle all of these cases. Further, 65 lower courts would be abolished and combined into a single Municipal Court that would sit across the state to hear minor criminal matters, housing cases, small claims and other small civil disputes.”
Judge Catena then touched on some of the challenges this plan will confront.
“Chief Judge DiFiore’s proposal is simple. Implementing it is not,” he wrote. “Similar proposals in the past have run into the opposition of long-entrenched, politically powerful interests that favor keeping the courts as they now are. And because this proposal requires an amendment to the state constitution, it must weather this opposition while running a daunting gauntlet requiring passage by two successive state Legislatures followed by a public referendum.”
Judge Catena is correct that “long-entrenched, politically powerful interests” often support the status quo. Altering the momentum of a bureaucracy can be a daunting task.
However, there are legitimate concerns about how restructuring the court system will affect different groups of people. The major overhaul that Judge DiFiore has called for may work well in New York City. But what about in more sparsely populated regions of the state?
On Dec. 5, the Times published a column by state Attorney General Letitia A. James. She highlighted some of the problems that rural communities would face if the state reforms the court system as Judge DiFiore recommends.
“Proposals to streamline New York state’s sprawling and cumbersome court system are leaving out an often overlooked but critical part of the system: the state’s more than 1,250 randomly operated and loosely regulated town and village courts. These courts dispense justice in millions of cases each year and, for thousands of New Yorkers, an appearance before a town justice is the only firsthand experience they will have with our court system,” she wrote in her column. “People turn to town and village courts when charged with misdemeanors or to settle debtor disputes and other local offenses such as traffic violations. When they walk into one of these mostly rural Justice Courts, they should expect a comparable level of judicial competence in buildings that are well equipped and well-staffed, which is commonplace in our big city courts. But too often that is not the case.”
Ms. James wrote that consolidation was critical in the court system’s quest to dispense justice. This would reduce expenses and enhance defense services offered to indigent people.
She makes some good points. But any plan to streamline the system must take the different regions of the state into account.
The rural population in New York is geographically diverse and spread out. Consolidation must be done carefully so residents are not significantly removed or unduly burdened to have their cases adjudicated. It also must consider the costs to law enforcement agencies of transporting people to court facilities that are far away.
Reducing members of the judiciary could mean the absence of people who often know their communities best and can administer fair judgments that respect those who make up these areas. So the benefits of merging courts must be weighed against the loss of judges more familiar with local neighborhoods.
We agree that some reforms are necessary to ensure the court system administers justice in the most efficient manner possible. But the consequences this will have on rural areas must be a priority throughout this process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.