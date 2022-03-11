Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain in the afternoon. High 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Rain and snow in the evening turning to all snow late. Low around 25F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.