Authorities at J.W. Leary Junior High School in Massena figured out what counselors have known for years: Companion animals benefit people seeking therapy.
Last year, the school made use of a therapy dog named Reese. This year, Luna is on call to help students and staff members through the tough times.
“A couple of years ago we developed a policy for having a therapy dog at the high school as a pilot program,” Patrick H. Brady, superintendent of Massena Central School District, said in a story published Feb. 11 by the Watertown Daily Times. “One of our counselors there had a dog that had gone through training. We developed the policy with the criteria for certification. The dog, Reese, did very well when we had a student death at the junior high in comforting students. … I think there’s generally a greater interest in therapy dogs as we’ve seen the rise in more mental health issues, anxieties and conflicts among student bodies across the country.”
Keri A. Zaza, a counselor at J.W. Leary Junior High School, owns Luna and put her through the proper training to serve as a therapy dog. Zaza’s children had difficulties adjusting to their school being closed during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
So the family got Luna to help everyone deal with these circumstances. Luna went through training, and Zaza decided to use her at the school as a therapy dog.
“We got [Luna] right around the summertime. And it was the turning point for my children, just to give them something to focus on, another thing to love and take of. And she very quickly became part of the family,” Zaza said of Luna in the article. She was smart and a really good listener. She didn’t so much care about the other dogs but liked all the other people. … It was probably about three or four classes in that I thought about [using her as a therapy dog]. … She’s so good-natured, and she loves people. She’s a celebrity here [at the school].”
Officials at the Hospice of Jefferson County in Watertown also use therapy dogs to enrich the lives of their patients. They have two new puppies in training to brighten the days of people living at the facility.
“At Hospice of Jefferson County on [Feb. 17], playful barks could be heard and wagging tails seen as furry friends Nora June Shultz and El Floyd Smiley used up some of their energy before bringing love to waiting patients. El and Nora are the newest Hospice support puppies in training,” according to a story published Feb. 18 by the Watertown Daily Times. “El, a golden retriever, is 3 months old but is already nearly 30 pounds. Nora, a miniature labradoodle, is 4 months old and weighs about 14 pounds. Though young and untrained, the two are already well on their way to making every day matter for Hospice patients and their families.”
Counselors use therapy dogs (as well as other animals) to put clients at ease and invite them to let down their guard. This tends to make people more willing to open up about what they’re going through, which helps therapists guide them toward more constructive modes of thinking and behavior.
J.W. Leary Junior High School and Hospice of Jefferson County are wise to integrate therapy dogs into their counseling practices. Let’s hope these pooches bring out the best in those they encounter and give counselors a boost in carrying out their missions.
