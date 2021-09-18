For the past 18 months, we’ve all needed to adjust our home and work lives due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Many aspects of how individuals, companies and governmental entities operate have changed dramatically. Given the serious nature of this health care crisis, such steps have been necessary.
But one thing that never changes is the need for leadership on all levels of society. Several organizations in Northern New York have done a good job developing leaders who will serve this region into the future.
The pandemic forced the cancellation of programs designed to foster leadership among residents. The good news is that some of them are on track to return this year and in 2022.
The St. Lawrence Leadership Institute is accepting applications from those interesting in participating in its fall/spring program. Classes begin Oct. 7, and applications will be taken until Friday.
“The primary program for the St. Lawrence Leadership Institute is a 9-month series of classes held once a month from October to June. The 2021-2022 course has been redesigned to be held virtually, with plans to offer in-person excursions in the Spring,” according to the program’s website. “The scope and relevance of the program make it a valuable experience for lifelong and longtime residents of St. Lawrence County as well as for newcomers to the area. SLLI participants come from small businesses and major industries, from elementary and secondary schools as well as colleges and universities, and from the public and non-profit sectors. Participants benefit by achieving a better understanding of major public policy issues facing St. Lawrence County and its communities; by learning, practicing and improving their leadership skills in a supportive environment; and by gaining access to a diverse network of community leaders. Inspiring leaders know how to effectively articulate their vision for a preferred future to others. They know their own strengths and weaknesses. SLLI gives participants opportunities to develop and hone skills that guide their relationships with others. A candid self-assessment of one’s leadership style, with its advantages and disadvantages, is an important first step in the program.”
The Lewis Leadership Academy is planning to offer its program beginning early next year. It’s not known if the Jefferson Leadership Institute will hold any classes this year or next.
These programs help influence a new generation of people who will tackle issues in our communities. We’re pleased to see them moving forward.
Visit www.visitstlc.com/slli for more information or for an application with the St. Lawrence program. More information can also be found through the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce by emailing info@slcchamber.org or calling 315-393-3620.
