Few things compel companies to do what’s right as does the threat of civil litigation.
If plaintiffs can get a disputed issue into a court of law, anything can happen. Legal proceedings are, for the most part, open to members of the public. Corporations hate it when their dirty laundry is hung out to dry for everyone to see, so resolving the matter quickly is often their best option.
This has the potential of benefiting those who have suffered injustices. They can demand accountability and be compensated for any harm done to them. And when jurors are involved in assessing culpability, they’ve been known to take no pity on offenders.
However, many firms use mandatory arbitration in their workplace arrangements. Employees are barred in these situations from suing their employers, forcing them to accept judgments made in sessions frequently closed to the public. Companies guilty of violating workers’ rights may fare much better through a process where their abuses remain secret.
Roger E. Ailes, who died more than nine months after resigning as chairman and chief executive officer of Fox News, believed this scenario was to his advantage. More than a dozen women at the cable network accused him of sexually harassment. But if they filed complaints, non-disclosure agreements and arbitration would keep the details under wraps.
However, a lawsuit filed in 2016 by former Fox News anchor Gretchen E. Carlson and media reports of other accusers shed light on Ailes’s actions. In this case, the stories of how Ailes abused his authority made headlines.
But many victims don’t have this option. They lack the financial resources to fight this system of forced arbitration. They must accept whatever judgment is rendered and, under some circumstances, keep the accounts of what happened to themselves.
A bill approved this month by Congress will change this for many victims. U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., succeeded in having the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act passed by her colleagues on Capitol Hill.
Gillibrand introduced this legislation into the U.S. Senate in 2017. Members of the U.S. House of Representatives passed it Feb. 7 by a count of 335-97, and the Senate passed the measure Feb. 10 by a voice vote.
U.S. Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, voted in favor of the bill in the House; U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., spoke in favor of the legislation on the floor of the Senate. The bill now awaits the signature of President Joseph R. Biden.
“I am thrilled to announce that the historic Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act has passed the Senate and is now headed to President Biden’s desk. This bill is one of the most significant workplace reforms in the last 50 years and is a major step forward toward changing a system that uses secrecy to protect perpetrators and silence survivors,” Gillibrand said in a news release issued by her office Feb. 10. “The Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act will void existing forced arbitration agreements for sexual harassment and sexual assault and end their use. It will give survivors their day in court, allow them to discuss their cases publicly and end the days of institutional protection for harassers.”
This is an important piece of legislation, and we commend members of Congress for finally passing it. Biden should sign this bill into law to ensure victims of sexual assault and sexual harassment have a new tool against their perpetrators.
