“Birds from every continent except Antarctica have been photographed nesting or tangled in our rubbish. Photos were submitted by people from all over the world to an online project called Birds and Debris,” the article reported. “The scientists running the project say they see birds ensnared — or nesting — in everything from rope and fishing line to balloon ribbon and a flip-flop. Nearly a quarter of the photographs show birds nesting or entangled in disposable face masks. The focus of the project is on capturing the impact of waste — particularly plastic pollution — on the avian world.”
Editorial — Out of control: The problem of plastic pollution has become a worldwide crisis
