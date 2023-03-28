The unique environment of outer space makes it conducive to experiments not possible on Earth.
The lack of gravitational pull in space lets scientists test ideas about how living creatures respond under specific conditions. These results help researchers as they explore a variety of issues.
Two students from Harrisville High School came up with an experiment for astronauts to conduct on the International Space Station. The Student Spaceflight Experiments Program — which promotes the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics initiative — solicits proposals from students throughout the country for use during upcoming International Space Station missions.
Nadia D. Atkinson and Maia E. Bernhard developed an experiment titled “The Effects of Microgravity on the Reproduction Cycle of Drosophila melanogaster.” This will study the effect that microgravity has on the reproduction of fruit flies.
“After watching fruit flies milling around an exposed banana, two Harrisville students came up with an idea for a science experiment [that] will now be conducted on the International Space Station. According to the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program, 2,261 proposals were submitted from student teams across the 37 communities participating in Mission 17 to the space station. Through several rounds of judging, that number was whittled down to 39 flight experiments. Since Drosophila melanogaster — the common fruit fly — is one of the most commonly used animals in genetic research, Nadia D. Atkinson and Maia E. Bernhard wanted to see if microgravity would affect the insect’s reproduction cycle,” according to a story published March 13 by the Watertown Daily Times. “Their experiment, ‘The Effects of Microgravity on the Reproduction Cycle of Drosophila melanogaster,’ was chosen as an experiment to be conducted through the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program Mission 17 to the space station. The tiny insects are often used in genetic research since they have only a two-week life cycle and females lay hundreds of eggs. The experiment will involve sending male and female fruit fly specimens into space to measure how the life cycle is affected and the mortality rates of pupae and adults. Upon return to Earth, the amount of larvae, pupae and adults will be counted and compared to the experiment in the Harrisville lab. The budding scientists hypothesize that fruit flies will breed slightly less, and mortality will be higher than in the control experiment conducted on Earth.”
Nadia is a senior, and Maia is a sophomore. Having their experiment selected reflects well on them and on Harrisville Central School District. Harrisville sophomores Elaine L. LaVancha and Hailey M. Meagher and eighth-grader Ethan L. LaVancha had an experiment they developed last year conducted on the space station through the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program.
“The Student Spaceflight Experiments Program is a program of the National Center for Earth and Space Science Education in the [United States] and the Arthur C. Clarke Institute for Space Education internationally,” information on the program website reported. “It is enabled through a strategic partnership with DreamUp PBC and NanoRacks LLC, which are working with NASA under a Space Act Agreement as part of the utilization of the International Space Station as a National Laboratory. SSEP is the first pre-college STEM education program that is both a U.S. national initiative and implemented as an on-orbit commercial space venture.”
This is a wonderful program that engages local students and inspires them to shoot for the stars. We congratulate Nadia and Maia on their innovative work and look forward to seeing how it benefits future research.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.