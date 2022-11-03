Several members of the Watertown City Council have expressed their interest in buying the Watertown Golf Club, and residents need to put a halt to the deal.
We argued on this page last week that acquiring the golf facility would be a foolish act on the part of council members Patrick J. Hickey, Clifford G. Olney III and Lisa A. Ruggiero. They publicly stated that they would be willing to spend $3.4 million in city funds to purchase the golf course and operate it.
Developer Michael A. Lundy owns the Watertown Golf Club. He leases 66 acres of land from the city, on which sits nine of the course’s 18 holes.
The golf course has been using this city land since the 1960s. The current lease was approved in 2000 and extended in 2006.
Under the terms, the club paid Watertown $8,063 from 2007 to 2009, $8,668 from 2010 to 2014 and $9,318 from 2015 to 2019. It began paying the city $10,017 in 2020 and will continue to do so until 2024. The final rate will $10,768 from 2025 until 2029.
Developer P.J. Simao, who owns the 18-hole Ives Hill Country Club, sued the city over this agreement. He said Watertown has been subsidizing the course with a below-market lease. The club should be paying more for this land, he said.
Simao contended that Joseph M. Butler Sr. had a conflict of interest when he signed the 2000 lease as mayor of Watertown because he also served on the golf course’s board of directors. In 2019, state Supreme Court Justice James dismissed Simao’s lawsuit, ruling that the 2006 agreement superseded the 2000 lease. The state Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department in Rochester upheld McClusky’s decision in 2020.
City-owned land adjacent to the Watertown Golf Club has been used as an overflow parking lot for club members. When the City Council voted earlier this year to stop this, Lundy sued the city. He claimed this interfered with his business.
The two developers have now proposed that the city buy the Watertown Golf Club and run it as an 18-hole municipal course. As part of the deal, Simao would sign a deed restriction to reopen Ives Hill Country Club and operate as a nine-hole course. Both men said they would cease all legal action against the city if the council accepts this deal.
As we argued last week, members of the council must reject this offer. The city should reclaim its land and allow Lundy to develop homes on his property if he wishes. Simao is free to operate his business as he sees fit or construct homes on it should that suit his purposes.
We have no idea what financial condition the Watertown Golf Club is in or if the city has the expertise to successfully run a municipal golf course. This appears to be a bailout for a private enterprise, and there’s no reason for the city to indulge Lundy in this manner. The city needs to back away and let these two developers run their own businesses.
But the three council members appear ready to move on this proposal, possibly during Monday’s meeting. That’s a horrible idea as residents have not been allowed to hash this plan out and provide their input on its viability.
Watertown also has more urgent spending needs. For several years, the city’s drinking water has not met federal standards. The council approved an experimental plan to see if that cleans the water, but members have not been nearly as focused on this issue as they should be.
Watertown residents should be ready to attend Monday’s council meeting to voice their opposition to this plan if it’s placed on the agenda. Such a proposal requires much more public dialogue, so pack City Hall and tell city authorities they need to put the brakes on it.
