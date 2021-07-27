For more than a month, New York health authorities have been scaling back their involvement with testing for the novel coronavirus.
To help meet the increased demand for testing, the state collaborated with health care centers to establish drive-through facilities where tests could be provided free of charge.
Six were created in the north country.
But the rate of infection in numerous regions of New York has decreased as have requests for testing.
At the same time, the number of people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 has increased.
Many of these drive-through sites, therefore, have closed.
One that was disbanded was at the Maple Ridge Center near Lowville.
The site, overseen by the Lewis County Health System, was supposed to remain open until Sept. 30.
But state authorities decided to close by July 16.
The facility administered about 11,200 tests for the coronavirus since it opened last year.
County officials are trying to reopen the site.
“With part of the $1.1 million in federal funding dedicated to ensuring children are able to continue in-school learning despite the ongoing threat of COVID-19, Lewis County Public Health Director Ashley R. Waite plans to restore COVID-19 testing at Maple Ridge through an agreement with the health system at an estimated cost of $641,160 for 52 weeks,” according to a story published Wednesday by the Watertown Daily Times. “To date, Public Health has been using the Emergency Response Department’s trailer for testing symptomatic individuals needing a [coronavirus] test and for bringing testing to communities that may be experiencing a spike in cases, Mrs. Waite said. This funding stream, which began July 1, will last until July 31, 2022.”
In rural areas where testing sites aren’t as prevalent, this effort is vital.
News of an increase of cases involving the Delta variant has many people concerned; testing remains essential to knowing where infection rates may climb.
It’s good that Lewis County is working to restore this service, and we hope the state can provide additional funding.
