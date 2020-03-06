Elected officials in New York are tripping over themselves showing who can pander more to their constituents concerning record high-water levels along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo used to be the leader of the pack in this regard. In failing to prevent excessive flooding in 2017 and 2019, he’s publicly blamed the International Joint Commission for not doing its job. In November, the state filed an expanded lawsuit against the IJC.
“The IJC’s mismanagement of Lake Ontario water levels wreaked havoc on vulnerable shoreline communities and the resulting damage carries a stiff price that shouldn’t be shouldered by the state of New York or by the very property owners the commission was supposed to protect,” Mr. Cuomo said, according to a news release issued last year by the office of state Attorney General Letitia A. James. “The IJC has been wholly unresponsive to our complaints and have taken no action to make the situation better, and this expanded lawsuit will allow us to better recoup the costs of the damage and to hold the commission accountable.”
The IJC implemented Plan 2014 in January 2017 to return Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River to more natural flows and restore wetlands and wildlife populations. It replaces previous policies that for decades severely hurt the ecosystem of regional waterways.
But many shoreline residents have claimed that Plan 2014 is the cause of their problems. Put into effect three years ago, it preceded the extensive flooding that occurred in the spring and summer of 2017.
State Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, and Assemblymen Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, and William Barclay, R-Pulaski, drafted a petition in June to have the water-management policy suspended. Even U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., got into the act. While visiting Fair Haven in Cayuga County on June 17, he said the IJC needs to tear Plan 2014 apart.
Two members of the New York congressional delegation don’t want to be left out. U.S. Reps. John M. Katko, R-Syracuse, and Anthony J. Brindisi, D-Utica, announced earlier this month that they have introduced the IJC Accountability Act. This would strip the immunity from civil actions that the IJC enjoys under the International Organizations Immunity Act of 1948.
All of this sounds very serious and forward-thinking if you take one factor into account: None of these elected officials wants to acknowledge the reality of what’s really going on with the levels of waterways bordering Canada and the United States.
All of the Great Lakes experienced excessive precipitation last year, and flooding was common throughout the states surrounding them. Each of these lakes is on a higher elevation than Lake Ontario is, so we’re getting their overflow water.
The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board has overseen outflows from the lake through the Robert Moses-Robert H. Saunders Power Dam in Massena and Cornwall, Ontario, at record rates. But the water level has not lowered by all that much.
This should surprise no one who takes the time to understand this issue. Lake Ontario is still taking on water. There’s not much more anyone can do.
Previous research has shown that Plan 2014 did not cause the flooding. But the IJC will continue to study the policy to see if improvements need to be made.
The Great Lakes-St. Lawrence River Adaptive Management Committee, an IJC subcommittee, will conduct an expedited review of Plan 2014 with the combined $3 million the IJC received from the Canadian and U.S. governments.
Hopefully, this will lead to a greater understanding of how to modify control procedures. And the state is investing hundreds of millions of dollars to help businesses, communities and homeowners recover from the damage and defend against high water levels in the future.
Suing the IJC would be expensive and ultimately pointless. State authorities have acknowledged that they would need to prove the organization was “negligent” in its actions and that this resulted in the flooding.
This simply isn’t the case. Climate change has increased precipitation along the Great Lakes, and we’re going to see much more of it. Lawsuits against the IJC aren’t likely to succeed.
The U.S. House of Representatives needs to soundly reject this proposed bill by Mr. Katko and Mr. Brindisi. Placating constituents with false hopes won’t resolve this problem. And removing the IJC’s immunity would establish a horrible precedent that could adversely affect similar groups.
