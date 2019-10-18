State officials in Albany apparently believe the U.S. Constitution needs their help in defining presidential authority and the rights of defendants.
On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed into law a measure passed by the state Legislature in May pertaining to the president’s ability to grant pardons. For more than a year, Mr. Cuomo urged legislators to close what he called the double jeopardy loophole.
The law allows state prosecutors to file criminal charges against people who have received presidential pardons if the circumstances meet specific criteria. State Attorney General Letitia A. James promoted the bill.
“A key part of the attorney general’s program bill, the legislation would close what proponents called a legal loophole that would let pardoned individuals with ties to the president get away with criminal acts — particularly criminal acts to protect or serve the president,” according to a story published Wednesday by the Watertown Daily Times. “The new law would apply only to pardoned individuals who have a conflict of interest with the president. This includes being related to the president, having worked in the White House or on the president’s campaign, or having committed crimes for the president or to help the president avoid criminal prosecution.”
Both Ms. James and Mr. Cuomo said this law was needed to prevent an abuse of power on the part of the president. The attorney general’s office has opened investigations into President Donald Trump’s business practices. The Trump Organization is based in New York City.
The U.S. Constitution protects people against double jeopardy by preventing them from being prosecuted more than once for the same crime. This new law seeks to dodge this provision by allowing charges to be pursued by state prosecutors against individuals who have been pardoned by the president for similar offenses.
But the state may try any suspects who violate New York laws. The double jeopardy provision in the Constitution shields defendants from being prosecuted in circumstances where state charges mirror federal charges. If different charges are filed, state prosecutions may proceed.
Ms. James and Mr. Cuomo have said this new law is needed to ensure those who commit crimes in New York do not escape justice. The right to pardon people is certainly controversial. The Constitution allows a president to let defendants off the hook, however, and it’s not the job of our governor, attorney general or legislators to alter this federal authority.
Found in Article II, Section 2, Clause 1 of the Constitution, the pardon provision is incredibly broad. Its only limits are that pardons must be reserved for federal crimes and that they may not be issued “in cases of impeachment.”
The law signed by Mr. Cuomo is largely unnecessary as the state may pursue criminal charges against those who break its laws, provided double jeopardy does not apply. But for state officials to usurp a president’s power to relieve individuals of legal culpability is unacceptable.
This is a sad consequence of one-party rule in Albany. Having the legislative process dominated by one political faction, focused on one part of the state, means that issues like this won’t receive much attention where we live. This results in less transparency when policies are made.
The Democrats who control the executive and legislative branches of state government loathe Mr. Trump and will push the boundaries to make things as uncomfortable for him as possible. But they shouldn’t concern themselves with trying to bring him down; any perceived abuse of power by the president must be adjudicated on the federal level, not in the state capital. This new law intrudes on constitutional provisions, which must be amended through other means.
