No one looks forward to returning to the days of pandemic lockdowns.
Mandates to wear masks, maintain a distance from other people of at least 6 feet, canceling social gatherings, and closing schools and businesses caused immeasurable chaos. Students were severely affected with the loss of in-person instruction. And many people surrendered a substantial amount of income by either being laid off or seeing the companies they owned shuttered.
However, all this was merely a sideshow to the horrific physical consequences of the novel coronavirus. Far too many people grew seriously ill or died after becoming infected. It will take years for the scientific community to understand the full toll that COVID-19 has taken on individuals.
But at some point, we seemed to turn a corner. The rates of infection went down, and the need for government mandates dwindled.
We’ve been fortunate over the past year to see these measures withdrawn. While the novel coronavirus remained a health threat, it appeared to become more manageable than it was at the beginning of this health care crisis. That’s a very positive development.
The reality, though, is that the virus continues to threaten our well-being. And public health officials have detected a newer variant that is potentially more problematic than previous ones.
Called BA.2.86, this variant looks to have the ability to evade a person’s natural defenses as well as vaccinations. If this form of the virus becomes widespread, it could wreak its share of havoc.
“While only about a dozen cases of the new BA.2.86 variant have been reported worldwide — including three in the United States — experts say this variant requires intense monitoring and vigilance that many of its predecessors did not. That’s because it has even greater potential to escape the antibodies that protect people from getting sick, even if you’ve recently been infected or vaccinated,” according to a story published Aug. 25 by The Washington Post. “The latest variant does not appear to make people sicker than earlier iterations of the virus; antiviral treatments should still work against it and tests should still detect it, according to a risk assessment published (Aug. 23) by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s too soon to know whether the updated booster formula expected to come out next month that targets a different subvariant would be effective against this highly mutated one.”
We do not want to see local, state and federal authorities reinstitute mandates to control the spread of infection. Some of those measures were ill-advised when they were implemented in early 2020, and they’re bound to have the same effects if brought back.
To avoid this, people need to keep themselves informed on how the scientific understanding of the BA.2.86 variant is developing and what public health officials recommend to stay safe. Most importantly, they should be prepared to impose some restrictions upon themselves to avoid becoming infected or spreading the virus.
Do proper research from credible sources on what measures worked best at the height of the pandemic. If public health officials recommend taking specific steps, we should all consider doing so. It’s better to undertake sensible steps voluntarily than to compel the government to mandate rules against our will.
