For years, U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand has pursued a more appropriate method of prosecuting reported incidents of sexual assault within the U.S. armed forces.
Such cases are typically overseen by military commanders. This has the potential of compromising these matters as the officers may run into conflicts of interests when it comes to enforcing the law against troops under their supervision.
A Democrat from New York, Gillibrand has long argued that independent prosecutors should handle the military’s sexual assault cases. She first introduced the Military Justice Improvement Act in the U.S. Senate in 2013, and it has gained strong bipartisan support since then.
We have on several occasions on this page strongly endorsed her proposal. It makes sense to have charges of sexual assault prosecuted by objective authorities, who wouldn’t have concerns about how the results could affect their record of leadership.
In June 2021, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III offered his support for Gillibrand’s bill. But while the 2022 NDAA had some significant measures, it didn’t go far enough. So Gillibrand’s mission to ensure justice for victims of sexual assault within the military hasn’t yet been completed.
But she received very good news this week. The provisions she’s been promoting have been inserted into the 2023 NDAA, and they look to have a better chance of being enacted.
“The newly released defense authorization bill for fiscal 2023 all but completes a decadelong campaign to overhaul the tradition-bound military justice system, advocates of the change say. The measure achieves changes in areas where these advocates contend the fiscal 2022 Nation Defense Authorization Act fell short. The new bill, released Tuesday and expected to go to the White House for enactment soon, moves authority over prosecutions for major crimes from military commanders, where they have long resided, to professional prosecutors who will start work late next year,” according to a CQ-Roll Call story published Wednesday by the Watertown Daily Times. “The changes have been driven from the start by many lawmakers’ concerns about thousands of sexual assaults and rapes in the military each year, a problem that surveys show has only grown worse. According to the latest anonymous survey, covering fiscal 2021, there were 36,000 rapes and sexual assaults that year just among active duty, with thousands more sexually harassed — even as Congress and the Pentagon have heightened their focus on the scourge. In the decade since the legislative campaign began, a large swath of Congress, including a critical mass on the Senate Armed Services Committee, has completely changed its mind on how courts martial should address major crimes. Pentagon leadership, after years of staunch resistance, finally surrendered almost completely this year and only after the political tide had turned in Congress.”
Gillibrand was obviously pleased with this development.
“It’s a huge milestone,” she said in the article. “The most important thing, and it seems so simple, it’s just don’t give up because the day you give up is the day you lose.”
Gillibrand deserves a great deal of credit for her persistence on this matter. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the 2023 NDAA overwhelmingly on Thursday, and the Senate is expected to vote on it soon. We urge legislators to approve it and send it to President Joseph R. Biden Jr. to sign it into law.
