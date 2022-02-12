Local organizations and events needing financial support can usually rely on a familiar name.
During the past year, Watertown Savings Bank has served as a benefactor for the following (please forgive us if we overlooked anything):
n -giveNNY
n Jefferson County Local Food Guide
n Henderson Harbor Sprint Triathlon
n Can-Am Festival
n Jefferson County Fair
n Car-Freshner/FX Caprara Summer Concert Series
n Disabled Persons Action Organization
n Artists on the Point
n SpokerRide
n Volunteer Transportation Center St. Lawrence County Golf Tournament
n Shootin’ Trap for Trips
n Sackets Harbor Central School District’s backpack program
n Annual Turkey Run
n Watertown Family YMCA
n Hospice of Jefferson County
n Northern New York Community Foundation’s Youth Philanthropy Council
This is a very impressive list. The bank recently increased this number by donating $32,000 to the United Way of Northern New York for the success of its Asset-Limited, Income Constrained, Employed Program.
“UWNNY has been able to assist more than 200 individuals and families since the program’s inception in January 2021 by partnering with almost all central school districts in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. With this program, the United Way has been able to assist families struggling while living paycheck to paycheck,” according to a news item published Monday in the Watertown Daily Times. “The donated funds will be used for medical emergency costs, vehicle repairs to keep people employed, heat assistance through the cold months, eyeglasses and essential clothing for children, as well as supplying community impact grants to the most needed services within nonprofits in the north country.”
Based in Watertown, the United Way “is focused on creating success in each individual community throughout the north country,” according to information on its website. The organization stressed the importance of the work it carries out.
“Since our ALICE Program kicked off, I have seen firsthand just how many families truly suffer when unforeseen financial hardships occur,” Natasha Gamble, director of development at the United Way, said in a statement. “Unfortunately, these are the employed individuals [who] are hard working but not earning enough in their paychecks to make ends meet. Our ALICE Program at UWNNY truly benefits the community by exemplifying and enhancing resources throughout Northern New York.”
Founded in 1893, Watertown Savings Bank has greatly benefited from the customers it serves throughout the north country. In return, President/Chief Executive Officer Mark Lavarnway along with the board of directors, executive team and staff at the bank have committed themselves to giving back to the residents here.
Just like the organizations it supports, Watertown Savings Bank understands its obligation to do whatever it can to strengthen local communities. It has shown itself to be a leader in this regard, and the bank sets an excellent example for others to follow.
We commend everyone at Watertown Savings Bank for enhancing life here in Northern New York by contributing their talents and resources. The company’s recent donation to the United Way is a sign of the incredible spirit of philanthropy in the north country, one that serves all of us well.
