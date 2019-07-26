Save the River, an environmental organization based in Clayton, has proposed an idea for providing relief to residents along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River affected by high water levels.
John M. Peach, the group’s executive director, wrote a letter dated July 17 to the International Joint Commission. He recommended that shipping through the St. Lawrence Seaway be halted at regular intervals so that outflows of the lake could be increased.
Created by the Water Boundary Treaty of 1909, the IJC advises Canada and the United States on water-usage regulations, approves project applications and resolves disputes between international parties. The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board, which reports to the IJC, oversees outflows from the lake through the Robert Moses-Robert H. Saunders Power Dam in Massena and Cornwall, Ontario.
Excessive rain has caused flooding in Northern New York in 2017 and again this year. Some people have erroneously blamed Plan 2014, a water-management policy implemented more than two years ago, for the crises.
The IJC implemented Plan 2014 in January 2017 to return Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River to more natural flows and restore wetlands and wildlife populations. It replaces previous policies that for decades had severely hurt the ecosystem of regional waterways.
Save the River has defended Plan 2014 as a measure to improve the health of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. Officials have repeatedly stated that this new policy is not to blame for the flooding of recent years.
Mr. Peach, though, recognizes that many shoreline residents have been hurt by the high water levels. He suggests stepping up outflows to offer some relief.
“Mr. Peach wrote that he hoped by instituting a program requiring ‘several days open and several days closed’ for shipping, the river board could raise outflows beyond the record-high 10,400 cubic meters per second to as high as 11,500 cubic meters per second, the physical capacity for outflows through the dam. A similar program was instituted in 1993, he wrote,” according to a story published July 18 by the Watertown Daily Times. “The elevation of the lake, which typically correlates with the elevation of the upper St. Lawrence River in the Thousand Islands, has declined in small increments from 248.98 feet on July 1 to 248.62 feet [July 16], or by 4.3 inches. The river board considered whether to raise outflows to the maximum capacity of 11,500 cubic meters per second, enough water to fill almost 37,975 average-sized bathtubs per second, earlier this month. It decided, however, to keep outflows close to 10,400 cubic meters per second, or enough water to fill 34,342 bathtubs per second, which it has maintained for about a month.”
While he has the best of intentions, Mr. Peach’s recommendation isn’t all that practical. The incremental difference between 11,500 and 10,400 isn’t that substantial, especially when it isn’t going to be at that elevated level at all times.
The impact on shipping will be significant, which will create logistics issues. Will there be a temptation to extend the shipping season through the Seaway if industry authorities believe it’s necessary?
The plan is to increase the rate of outflows for a short period and then reduce it for shipping. In that blended environment, would the incremental loss of water in terms of inches really be worth disrupting international trade?
What’s needed is an in-depth study about what can be done to mitigate the harm caused by flooding and how such measures should be funded. Climate change will result in more rain in the years ahead, so we need to prepare for the potential of higher water levels going forward.
