Loosening some of the stay-at-home restrictions imposed throughout the state will depend on information about infection rates of the novel coronavirus in various regions.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo acknowledged last week that different areas don’t necessarily need to be treated the same when it comes to these mandates. This is welcome news as many people want to return to work so they can earn a living.
“We’re going to make reopening decisions on a regional basis based on that region’s facts and circumstances about the COVID virus. In other words, just like some states will reopen before other states because they have a different circumstance when it comes to the COVID and their status with COVID. It’s also true across the state,” Mr. Cuomo said Tuesday during a coronavirus briefing in Buffalo, according to a transcript from Rev.com. “North country has a totally different situation than New York City. Central New York has a different situation. We operate as one state, but we also have to understand variations, and you do want to get this economy open as soon as possible. And if a situation is radically different in one part of the state than another part of the state, take that into consideration. That’s what we’re going to be doing. The same logic that applies to the country applies to some states, this state where you have those varieties across the state, and we need to take that into consideration.”
Mr. Cuomo emphasized that state authorities will not make hasty decisions.
“Where are we today? We’re operating with two rules. First rule is do no harm. Second rule is start to plan the reopening. Planning the reopening is just that — plan the reopening. Understand it. Calculate it. Calibrate it,” the governor said. “We paid a tremendous price to get where we are today and make the progress that we have made today. We paid a tremendous price to control this beast. We closed down everything. People have worked tirelessly in the health care system and the first-responders and the essential workers. You showed you can control the beast. Do no harm. Don’t go backwards.”
Amending stay-at-home policies for different areas will be done by designated officials. Lt. Gov. Kathy C. Hochul will coordinate Western New York’s public health and reopening strategy, and former Lt. Gov. Robert J. Duffy will serve as a special adviser to coordinate this in the Finger Lakes/Rochester region. No one has yet been named to take on these responsibilities for the north country.
The governor’s announcement drew praise from U.S. Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.
“I am pleased that New York state has recognized that the challenges and circumstances of the north country are different than New York City when it comes to reopening our economy and getting people back to work,” she said. “I believe our local county public health officials and hospitals will help guide these decisions. In my role on President Trump’s Task Force to Reopen the Economy, I will be working with my bipartisan colleagues on this regional approach to ensure we balance both public health and the need to get people back to work safely.”
Mr. Cuomo also recently spoke about plans to double the number of diagnostic testing done over the next few weeks and developing a contact tracing program. These are crucial parts of the strategy to control the spread of this virus and allow people to return to work. This is a move in the right direction, and we urge policymakers to work together to make sure it succeeds.
