For reasons that remain unclear, former President Donald J. Trump expressed his belief this past weekend that he expects authorities in New York state to take him into custody soon.
He took to social media Saturday morning to declare that he would be arrested Tuesday. He called for protests from his supporters to “TAKE OUR NATION BACK!”
This comes amid news that Manhattan District Attorney Allen L. Bragg Jr. may be wrapping up proceedings involving a grand jury he convened. Members of the grand jury heard testimony regarding money that Trump allegedly paid to Stormy Daniels in 2016 to buy her silence about an affair the two reportedly had. Such a charge would normally be considered a misdemeanor, but Bragg is stretching the law to turn this into a felony.
Trump’s call for protests led to concerns that more political violence could result from those backing him. Fueled by false claims of widespread voter fraud throwing the 2020 presidential election, hundreds of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to thwart members of Congress from certifying the election for Joseph R. Biden Jr.
The insurrection followed a rally in Washington led by Trump, who repeated his election lies. He advised those at the event to march down to Capitol Hill, although those who participated in the riot at the Capitol failed to adhere to his call to do so peacefully.
Several deaths resulted from the violent confrontation, and more than 100 law enforcement agents sustained serious injuries. For the first few hours of the attempted take-over, Trump ignored calls from frantic Capitol Hill leaders and members of his administration to urge his followers to leave the scene.
In fact, some White House staffers reported that Trump seemed energized by the violence as he watched the coverage on television. To have a president who was not appalled at the sight of a direct assault against our government is disturbing.
Therefore, it’s not inconceivable that some of Trump’s supporters could again use force to try to impose their will. If Trump were a responsible leader, he would exercise caution in calling for a large-scale protests regarding news that he may be indicted — he’s playing with fire, and he doesn’t care.
Of course, Trump wouldn’t peddle lies about the 2020 election if he were a responsible leader. He has set the bar incredibly low for himself when it comes to how he’ll respond to news he doesn’t like.
It appears that Bragg is distorting the law to secure a felony indictment and conviction against Trump.
His legal strategy is dubious, and this does nothing but provide more gasoline for a potentially inflammatory reaction. If all he really has against Trump is a misdemeanor, it’s his duty to seek nothing more than that.
However, this would in no way justify aggression by Trump’s supporters. Trump and Republican leaders must urge his followers to maintain the peace if and when they take to the streets in opposition. It’s everyone’s right to protest what they perceive to be injustices, but violence has no place in this process.
