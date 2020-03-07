The snowstorm that struck last week reminded all of us how challenging winter can be each year in the north country.
Carthage received a whopping 4 feet of snow. Watertown got nearly 3 feet. Lowville took on 23 inches of the white stuff, and Star Lake had 22 inches.
“A significant driver of the lake-effect snow is the mild winter in Northern New York so far and the lack of shoreline ice on Lake Ontario combined with the lack of ice upstream. That allowed for the lengthy snow band to reach from Lake Superior to Lake Huron to Lake Ontario,” according to a story published Sunday by the Watertown Daily Times. “By the time it reached the eastern shoreline, snow was falling at a rate of 3 inches per hour. December and January is prime time for lake-effect snow, with a gradual downturn in February. Rarely do events like this happen this late in the season, and integral to the late-blooming blizzard is the similarities in temperatures between lake water and the air above it. It was the big storm of the season, for sure, but events like these aren’t uncommon. More years than not, the Tug Hill area will receive feet of snow all at once.”
Many people have acknowledged that this winter seems to have been less severe than other recent years when it comes to extreme cold and excessive snow. This has made getting through the season more tolerable.
As we saw last weekend, though, we’re not out of the woods just yet. Spring officially begins in less than two weeks, and that’s wonderful news. But we still have to wait longer than that to bask in warm weather.
So as we wind down winter for another year, let’s take time to thank everyone who helps us get through the rough periods. They make our lives somewhat easier in snowstorms by clearing sidewalks and roadways.
Municipal governments have crews on duty when storms hit. Traveling can still be difficult, to be sure. But it’s often less problematic when workers plow or shovel much of the snow out of the way so we can get to our destinations.
Many private companies also have personnel dedicated to keeping the areas around their facilities as hassle-free as possible. Some of these people work long stretches of time when the cold and snow seem relentless due to high winds. This means their fellow employees can usually find parking spaces in the morning and leave the lots in the evening without getting stuck.
And for those who find that their cars are spinning their wheels without moving forward, tow services are on standby to pull them out. This frequently costs money, and it can take awhile for tow truck drivers to arrive. Let’s keep in mind, however, that snowstorms put them in high demand; it’s good to have this option when we need it.
Of course, we are eternally grateful for all the first-responders who help people in emergencies. They braze the elements to reach individuals who drive into ditches or are involved in accidents. Law enforcement agents, firefighters and medical personnel are always on the job, no matter what the weather is like outside.
We want to thank everyone who does their part to keep our communities functioning when snowstorms occur. Winter would be much worse without them, so we appreciate their vigilance during this annual season.
