Realizing dreams often takes time, but persistence pays off.
A plan to renovate sections of Clayton’s historic district was first developed more than five years ago. After a lot of wrangling, debating, cajoling and compromising, state and local authorities held a ceremony last week to celebrate the completion of the project.
The original idea proposed in 2016 by the state Department of Transportation was to reconstruct portions of James Street, Riverside Drive and Webb Street for about $8 million. Village officials saw the opportunity to have additional improvements — known as “betterments” — done at the same time. These included burying overhead wires, and updating aging water and sewer mains downtown.
Obviously, this work would increase the cost of the overall project. Some residents criticized adding these items to the plan.
But as we argued on this page at the time, expanding the proposal to include the betterments was necessary. When would the village have another chance to undertake such work? Doing so separately would itself be quite expensive.
Voters approved a bond issue of $5 million in November 2016. But residents opposed to the plan circulated a petition to force a permission referendum on the issue. The measure passed in February 2017, reaffirming local support for proceeding with this project.
Work on this extensive proposal began in 2019. Officials gathered Tuesday to thank everyone for their efforts to see this idea through to completion.
“A key part of the project was the removal of all overhead wiring around the historic district, replaced with underground cables in new, modern concrete vaults under the streets. By replacing the above-ground snarl of cables with underground alternatives, officials said they’ve drastically improved the visual appeal of the village’s downtown core, as well as dramatically improved the resiliency of buildings along the edge of the village peninsula in the event of stormy weather,” according to a story published Tuesday by the Watertown Daily Times. “Property owners who want to work on their building facades are now able to do so without requiring special permission from National Grid, which managed the power lines that ran within feet, sometimes inches, of the front of most buildings along Riverside Drive. New lighting, a public address system and surveillance equipment were included in the renovations. The newly repaved streets have clearer markings, wider lanes and more parking space, as well as improved pedestrian crossings. On Tuesday, many of the state and local officials who attended the groundbreaking ceremony in August 2019 returned to Clayton for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, including state DOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez; Village Mayor Norma J. Zimmer; Town Supervisor Lance L. Peterson; state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton; and Assemblyman Mark. C. Walczyk, R-Watertown.”
Improvements don’t come without a price.
“The entire downtown renovation project has a projected cost of over $15 million,” according to a story published May 18 by the Watertown Daily Times. “New York state budgeted $9 million for the streetwork, and the village of Clayton set aside over $6 million to bury the power and telecom cables, install new streetlights and update the sewer infrastructure. The village used a $5 million bond, $1.5 million in grants and a $2.5 million U.S. Department of Agriculture loan to cover their costs.”
Yes, expenses grew beyond what was initially projected. But in the years to come, the finished product will be viewed as worth the money paid.
This project reflected the value of the cooperation of all parties involved. They worked together to ensure everyone’s interests were being served. And in so doing, they made the village of Clayton an even brighter jewel of Northern New York.
