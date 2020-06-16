Early voting for the upcoming primary is being held this week, and north country residents should take advantage of it if they can’t make it to their polling places on June 23 or haven’t received an absentee ballot.
While former Vice President Joe Biden has garnered enough delegates to claim the Democratic nomination for president, this primary in New York is proceeding. The state Board of Elections tried to cancel the election due to concerns over the novel coronavirus, but last month the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan upheld a lower court’s ruling that the primary must proceed.
The campaigns of Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang challenged the decision by the state Board of Elections commissioners to forgo the primary. The court rulings were a victory for the democratic process. Voters still deserve to have their say, and Democratic presidential challengers will wield more influence over the party’s platform as they heading into their convention.
Early voting will be accepted through Sunday.
Primaries other than that for Democratic presidential candidates and some municipal elections also are being held, so it’s important for people to contact the Board of Elections in their home counties to see what races are at stake.
In Jefferson County, a Serve America Movement candidate for the State Committee/5th Judicial District will be selected. Voting is being held at the Jefferson County Office Building, 175 Arsenal St. in Watertown.
Hours are from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Call 315-785-3027 for more information.
In Lewis County, early voting for the Democratic presidential and SAM State Committee primaries are being held at the Lowville town and village office complex, 5535 Bostwick St. in Lowville. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Call 315-376-5329 for more information.
In St. Lawrence County, early voting for the Independence and Republican primaries for County Court judge and Ogdensburg City Court judge as well as the Conservative primary for County Court judge are being along with the Democratic presidential primary at the Canton office, 80 State Highway 310. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Call 315-379-2202 for more information.
In Oswego County, the Democratic presidential and SAM State Committee primaries will be held. In addition, the Republican primary for the 22nd Congressional District and the Conservative Party State Committee primary in the 24th Congressional District and Democratic primary for the 24th Congressional District will be held.
Early voting is being accepted at the Oswego County Board of Elections office at 185 E. Seneca St. in Oswego. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Call 315-349-8351 for more information.
By opting to participate in early voting, residents may avoid longer wait times on Election Day (June 23).
This is a convenience that offers benefits during this public health crisis, and people should consider making use of it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.