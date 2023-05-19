More than 1,500 students completed their collegiate careers last week during commencement exercises held at Clarkson University and SUNY Canton.

Clarkson held its graduation ceremonies on May 11 and May 13 in Potsdam, awarding bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees to more than 700 students. The university previously awarded degrees to 383 students. On May 12, officers received their commissions in the U.S. Air Force and Army.

