More than 1,500 students completed their collegiate careers last week during commencement exercises held at Clarkson University and SUNY Canton.
Clarkson held its graduation ceremonies on May 11 and May 13 in Potsdam, awarding bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees to more than 700 students. The university previously awarded degrees to 383 students. On May 12, officers received their commissions in the U.S. Air Force and Army.
Jefferson Community College’s commencement will be today, while SUNY Potsdam and St. Lawrence University will hold their graduation ceremonies this weekend.
Clarkson senior Miranda Wolf of McDonough, New York, received the Frederica Clarkson Award while Senior Zachary Goad of Colchester, Vermont, received the Levinus Clarkson Award. The university offers these $1,000 prizes to “a student who demonstrates the best combination of scholarship and promise of outstanding professional achievement.”
Retired Lt. Gen. Rick Lynch received an honorary degree from Clarkson and served as the keynote speaker during the commencement ceremony May 13. He graduated in 1977 from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Lynch’s career in the U.S. Army spanned 35 years. Lynch now serves as the chief executive officer of R Lynch Enterprises, a consulting firm focusing on business leadership and strategic planning.
“Having studied the impact Clarkson University has had on our country and our world, you are poised for greatness,” Lynch told Clarkson’s graduates, according to a news release issued May 13 by the university. “You have to define for yourself the definition of success. You can do well while doing good but focus on the doing good piece.”
Maureen P. Maiocco, a professor in the early childhood and early childhood care and management programs at SUNY Canton, delivered the keynote speech there May 13. She received the 2023 SUNY Distinguished Teaching Professorship, the first faculty member at SUNY Canton to earn this distinction.
“I am honored to receive this recognition for my life’s work,” Maiocco told the students, according to a May 13 news release issued by the university. “I am so fortunate — as you are, students — to be surrounded by family, friends, faculty and staff, many who are here today to celebrate your accomplishments and who have inspired you to persevere through challenges and whose encouragement lifted you when you needed it most.”
SUNY Canton seniors Jonah R. Black, a forensic criminology and applied psychology double major from Canton, and Samantha Dayter, a nursing graduate from Cohoes, received the Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence. Muhammad H. Shabbir, a civil and environmental engineering technology major from Kingston, received the Norman R. McConney Jr. Award for Student Excellence; this statewide honor recognizes scholars in the Educational Opportunity Program. Shabbir also Outstanding Baccalaureate Graduate Award.
Gracyn J. Emmerton, a physical therapist assistant graduate from Oro-Medonte, Ontario, Canada, received the Outstanding Associate Degree Award. Danielle Giron Reyes, a veterinary technology graduate from Rockaway Park, received the David R. Maynard Student Activities Award.
Abigale Fink, an early childhood care and management major and president of the Student Government Association, delivered the class address.
“Graduates, as we sit here today and look around the room, we will find a connection between us all,” she told her fellow seniors, according to the SUNY Canton news release. “We took a leap of faith coming to college and had to work extremely hard to get to where we are. Successes, sacrifices, defeat and triumphs are a part of all of our stories.”
Many of these graduates began their time in higher education under dire circumstances. The novel coronavirus pandemic broke out during their freshman year, subjecting all students and staff members to unprecedented challenges. But they persevered, and they are much stronger for their diligence. Graduates on all levels of education deserve our congratulations for their accomplishments. We look forward to seeing how they’ll benefit our society.
However, commencement exercises at colleges and universities represent a turning point for students. Many of them will end their academic experiences and embark on careers in their chosen professions. Let’s support them in any way we can as they strive to brighten our future.
