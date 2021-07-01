Many of us will be commemorating more than just our nation’s founding when we watch the wonderful fireworks display and listen to the beautiful music of the Orchestra of Northern New York tonight in Thompson Park.
Watertown’s Fourth of July celebration returns this evening after a year’s absence. The novel coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 event.
But virtually all restrictions have been lifted by the state, so the annual birthday party for Uncle Sam in Thompson Park is back on. Provided the weather cooperates, we’ll soon enjoy the glorious sights and sounds that stir our patriotic passions.
The annual Pops at the Park event has been held at Thompson Park for decades. From time to time, it was scheduled after July 4 so as not to compete with other Independence Day ceremonies.
The Syracuse Symphony Orchestra performed the Fourth of July concert for many years, holding its final one in Thompson Park in 2010. The Orchestra of Northern New York took over in 2013.
This will be a terrific way to mark the end of lockdown requirements we’ve been subjected to for more than a year. The warm weather should entice people to seek an outdoor activity. So everyone should come for the music and stay for the fireworks!
“It all starts at 5 p.m. with the Hot A’s, a rock band from the 198th Army Band taking the stage. Welcoming remarks are at 7:30 p.m. with the orchestra beginning at 8 p.m.,” according to a story published Tuesday by the Watertown Daily Times. “Like previous years, the fireworks begin immediately after the concert.”
Barb Heller and Gretchen Koehler composed a 10-minute piece with the Orchestra of Northern New York titled “Song of the St. Lawrence,” which pays homage to the people of the river’s lowlands. Heller, who sings and plays guitar, and Gretchen Koehler, who plays the fiddle, will perform the song.
Many Americans find it meaningful to mark the founding of our nation by taking in a patriotic concert and fireworks. Numerous events will be held throughout the north country to celebrate Independence Day, so residents have a wide choice each year.
But in 2021, we should reflect on something other than just the origins of the Fourth of July. Those who imagined a country no longer restrained by British rule faced incredible challenges. They had to fight a war against the most formidable military force in the world with often hastily formed and inexperienced militias.
They overcame all the obstacles by working together for a common cause: freedom. As the young nation took shape in its first few decades, Americans confronted even more problems. But once again, their shared determination to thrive brought them through one crisis after another.
By focusing on what unites us more than what divides us, this is how Americans have conquered numerous problems big and small. We had a sobering example of this over the last year during the pandemic. Far too many lives were lost, but we came through it — together.
The pandemic isn’t completely behind us, so we need to continue exercising caution. However, we’ve made huge improvements.
This is as much a reason to celebrate as any, so let’s enjoy the festivities tonight. The event will reflect the progress we’ve made as a nation over the past 245 years, the past one being particularly noteworthy.
Happy Fourth of July!
