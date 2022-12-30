When state authorities revealed their proposals to compel all new buildings and houses to limit their power sources to electric, warnings about how this would affect existing structures were largely ignored by proponents.
State Assemblywoman Emily E. Gallagher and state Sen. Brian P. Kavanagh, both Democrats from Brooklyn, introduced the All-Electric Building Act last year. It would require all homes and building applying for construction permits after specified years to limit their power sources to electric. This mirrors policies enacted in other municipalities across the state, including New York City.
On this page, we warned against these measures. They would increase costs for many homeowners, and the state does not yet have the capacity to produce a sufficient level of energy needed by New Yorkers through renewable sources.
One of our concerns was what these edicts for new construction meant for existing buildings. Would state officials eventually extend their overly aggressive demands for all-electric power sources to structures that already exist?
Indeed, our predictions proved accurate. The move to coerce residents and businesses who now power their structures with fossil fuels has been accepted by a state commission established to implement the state’s broad goals to confront climate change.
On Dec. 19, the Climate Action Council approved the final draft for its scoping plan. The lengthy document outlines how the state should carry out the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act approved in 2019.
The plan adopted [Dec. 19] by the state Climate Action Council requires energy-efficient electric heat pumps or other non-combustion heating systems in every new home built in 2025 or thereafter. For existing homes, residents whose fossil fuel-burning heating units give out after 2030 will have to replace them with a zero-emission system,” according to a story by the Post-Standard in Syracuse published Dec. 20 by the Watertown Daily Times. “Those are just two of the many policies in a 445-page plan adopted … by the state Climate Action Council, a 22-member commission made up of state agency leaders, environmental experts, energy industry leaders and others. Some of the policies approved in the Climate Action Council’s ‘final scoping plan’ require further action before they can be enforced. The new regulations on heating systems, for example, will require changes to the state building code. Other changes may require new legislation. But the council’s ‘final scoping plan’ is now the official policy for how state government will meet goals for greenhouse gas reduction required under a state law passed in 2019. State regulations must follow its prescriptions, said Robert Howarth, a Cornell University professor and a member of the Climate Action Council.”
The Empire Center for Public Policy in Albany published a critique of this aspect of the scoping plan by James E. Hanley, a fellow with the group who focuses on energy and environmental policy. Hanley pointed out the serious flaws in the Climate Action Council’s directives.
“If the council gets its way, beginning in 2030 homeowners will no longer be able to replace their propane, gas or oil-fired furnaces. Instead, they’ll be expected to buy heat pumps, preferably the more expensive ground-source variety. Of course, if you have an old and drafty house, you’ll also need to update the shell of the house with better windows, more insulation and crack sealing if your heat pump is to keep you comfortable. All in, your costs will be in the tens of thousands of dollars. That’s compared to around $2,000 or less for a replacement propane or gas furnace,” he wrote.
The council promotes financial incentives and long-term savings for homeowners who replace their heating systems. However, it could take many years for them to recover their investments — and many of them never will.
“[F]or some homeowners using low-cost fuels, the scoping plan admits that ‘bill savings do not currently offer a clear economic return on investment for adopting a whole-home heat pump.’ In other words, some people will never recoup their forced investment,” Hanley wrote. “Further, in the coldest parts of the state, the council reluctantly confesses that homeowners may need ‘supplemental heat’ — wood, propane, gas, or oil — during the coldest days of winter. Of course, other than wood, it’s disallowing those heat sources — and they’d prefer it if you didn’t use wood, either. So that leaves electric resistance heating as a backup. In other words, cold-climate homeowners are going to have to buy two heating systems to keep themselves warm. How’s that for saving money?”
And simply because buildings will be all electric doesn’t mean the process won’t produce carbon emissions. These structures may not be burning fossil fuels to power themselves, but much of the electricity they use will be generated by them.
In addition, New York has regressed over the past few years in taking advantage of its largest source of clean energy: nuclear power. And this led to consequences for the effort to fight climate change.
When the Indian Point facility closed last year, the use of natural gas and oil rose downstate — it was 89% in 2021, compared with 77% downstate in 2020. This information was detailed in a report issued earlier this year by the New York Independent System Operator. Nuclear power accounted for a lower percentage of the state’s total energy generation, 34% in 2019 to 25% in 2021, according to information from U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Aside from the exorbitant costs to many homeowners, moving to all electric raises another problem. How will they heat and energize their residences if their area experiences a power outage? With a single source of electricity, they’ll be at the mercy of the power grid — and in the middle of January, you don’t want to go too long without heat.
State authorities must reconsider these plans put forth by the Climate Action Council. We agree that we must take decisive action to combat climate change.
But limiting people’s choices of power generation will hurt them financially and pose dire consequences down the road. New York’s roadmap to its future energy usage must take practical factors into account as well as an ambitious vision for reducing greenhouse gases.
