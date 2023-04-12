Each spring, people around the world commemorate Earth Day to raise awareness of the need to reduce pollution and conserve natural resources.

The town of Potsdam and village of Canton will take advantage of local events related to Earth Day by jointly hosting a public discussion about energy distribution and pricing. Both municipal governments plan to participate in the state’s Community Choice Aggregation program, overseen by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.

