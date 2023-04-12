Each spring, people around the world commemorate Earth Day to raise awareness of the need to reduce pollution and conserve natural resources.
The town of Potsdam and village of Canton will take advantage of local events related to Earth Day by jointly hosting a public discussion about energy distribution and pricing. Both municipal governments plan to participate in the state’s Community Choice Aggregation program, overseen by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.
This meeting will be held in person at 5 p.m. Thursday at Potsdam Town Hall at 18 Elm St. in Potsdam. People also may participate in the conversation remotely on Zoom by visiting wdt.me/ThSfmz or by calling 929-205-6099 (the meeting ID for the phone call is 882 5465 0524).
The CCA program allows communities to use their collective leverage and obtain electricity as a single entity. This locks in prices for a designated period. Consumers may benefit by ensuring their power costs do not increase during this time even if market activity raises energy prices.
Businesses and residents will be automatically enrolled in the program. However, they may opt out at any time at no cost to them.
“These Community Choice Aggregation programs would create a bulk purchase — with up to 10 other municipalities — of renewable and standard electricity through which residents and small businesses could purchase their electricity supply. Some of the benefits include renewable electricity supply, strong consumer protection and the potential for cost savings. These programs have helped communities shift to renewable electricity, advance their sustainability goals and reduce their carbon footprint. With CCA programs, the NYS Public Service Commission has empowered municipalities to select the default supply source for electricity for their eligible residents and small businesses. These programs do not interrupt utility service or change how residents pay their bills. The utility continues to deliver energy, provide maintenance and take care of billing,” according to a news item published Friday by the Watertown Daily Times. “The town and village are each participating in a Request for Proposal process for electricity supplied through the CCA. A bid from an electricity supplier may be selected if the rates/prices are favorable, the program benefits town and village residents and small businesses, and the proposal aligns with the priorities of each of the municipalities.
“If a contract is signed, a letter will be sent, most likely in June or July, to all eligible residents and small businesses in the municipality. The letter will provide information about the new default electricity supply offering, including rates and information about how to participate or easily opt-out. At that point, there will be additional local outreach including public information sessions. Eligible residents can opt-out or opt back into the program at any time at no cost during the length of the program. There are no contracts for consumers.”
The town of Potsdam and village of Canton will be in a consortium of 12 communities participating in this CCA program. Other municipalities include the cities of Canandaigua and North Tonawanda; the towns of Canandaigua, Henrietta, Kendall, Richmond, Roseboom and Rush; and the village of Saranac Lake. The town of Champion and village of West Carthage previously agreed to participate in their own CCA program.
The potential for consumers to save money on their energy expenses is a real advantage of this program. We encourage residents of the town of Potsdam and village of Canton to join in Thursday’s meeting and learn more about it.
