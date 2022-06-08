At a time when the state looks to substantially increase its use of renewable energy sources, some facilities providing green power are struggling to maintain their operations.
Hydroelectric plants could greatly benefit New York’s goal of becoming carbon free when it comes to producing energy. But many of them are ineligible for the financial incentives offered to solar and wind projects.
The Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act passed in 2019 mandates that New York obtain at least 70% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030, achieve zero-emission energy by 2040 and lower its greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2050 from 1990 levels. However, the state has a lot of work to do to accomplish these objectives.
“New York’s 2019 climate law committed to eliminating all emissions creating by electricity generation by 2040 and reaching 70% emissions-free electricity by 2030. Still, less than 30% of the state’s electricity was emissions free as of 2020, according to a state report, less than a 3% increase from the 2014 baseline,” according to a story published Thursday by the Adirondack Explorer. “[H]ydropower producers in recent years have exported power to neighboring states with better renewable incentives. Some facilities have curtailed generation or shut down as wholesale energy rates have declined in recent years, reaching unsustainable levels for many hydropower generators. Legacy renewable generators between 2016 and 2019 increased exports by 50%, raising concerns among state officials that the growth in exports could threaten the state’s ability to hit emissions targets.”
Hydropower producers recently filed a petition with the state Public Service Commission, requesting that financial incentives be offered to facilities opened prior to 2015. They balk at the fact that New York records the electricity they produce toward its climate goals but denies them the incentives provided to new solar and wind projects. State officials are concerned over the trend of hydroelectric plants exporting their power to users in other states, but the facilities find they must do this to stay afloat.
“A petition filed with the Public Service Commission last week argued the commission should expand access to a financial incentive available to so-called ‘distributed energy resources,’ like community solar and other projects that directly engage customers, so that hydropower projects built before 2015 can also benefit. The program shuts out the legacy hydropower producers that have long contributed the lion’s share of renewable energy produced in the state, according to the petition, worsening unsustainable economic conditions at many facilities. Sixteen hydropower companies, including many operators of dams and generation sites that draw power from Adirondack rivers, signed the petition,” the article reported. “The petition argues the commission should repurpose funding for a separate, sparsely used program to incentivize existing hydropower facilities to become distributed energy providers, working to sign up customers to purchase electricity credits directly. Dams have long been central to Adirondack communities. But the important infrastructure, which holds up much of the region’s physical and social landscape, is aging and faces growing storm threats due to climate change. The petition argues that incentivizing legacy hydropower producers to become distributed energy resources would encourage residents to support long-term investments in local dams. Under the proposed plan, hydropower producers that pursued a customer-based business model — as opposed to selling directly to large utilities or on the wholesale energy market — would be paid for the environmental benefit of not generating new emissions. The environmental payment at current rates is worth about 3 cents per kilowatt-hour generated.
“Emmett Smith, who operates the Azure Mountain Power dam in St. Regis Falls, was the petition’s lead signatory. Smith said it’s unfair of the state to count legacy hydropower toward its renewable targets without offering a financial incentive like it does to new solar and wind developments,” according to the story. “A pair of earlier credits incentivized some hydropower producers to enter the distributed energy program, but that has slowed since those credits expired. Smith, who founded Northern Power & Light as a way to connect hydropower generation with local customers, said he thinks other hydropower producers would move into the program if the state paid for the environmental benefit. In 2020, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority offered to subsidize legacy hydropower generators by purchasing their renewable energy, but the state only awarded a handful of contracts under the first bid solicitation and none under the second. Smith said the state did not offer a high enough purchase price to entice producers.”
The hydroelectric producers raise valid points in their petition. Including these facilities in the financial incentives offered by New York would have tremendous benefits for them as well as the state.
First of all, it would provide these enterprises with the financial resources they need to update their aging plants. This would make them more efficient in their operations.
In addition, it would encourage these producers to keep their electricity within the state rather than exporting it. This would help alleviate concerns that New York can’t meet its ambitious climate goals.
We urge the Public Service Commission to review the petition filed by the hydroelectric producers and agree to their request. The state has a lot hanging in the balance in its efforts to mitigate the consequences of climate change, and helping this particular source of green energy would go a long way toward achieving its goals.
