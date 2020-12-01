Given the measures implemented to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic this year, determining how much authority the government has to restrict religious worship was bound to come before the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Brooklyn and several Orthodox Jewish congregations sued Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo for infringing their religious liberties. Mr. Cuomo previously imposed a limit on worship services in specific areas of New York City where the number of positive coronavirus cases has been increasing. But in a 5-4 vote last week, the Supreme Court ruled against the governor’s mandate.
“At issue in Wednesday’s decision were restrictions imposed by Cuomo in response to data showing clusters of COVID-19 spreading in parts of Brooklyn and a few other New York neighborhoods. In the most severe red zone areas, churches and synagogues were limited to 10 people at a time. Those in less severe orange zones could have up to 25 people and in yellow areas, up to 50,” according to a story published Friday by the Watertown Daily Times. “The red-zone limits were removed after a few weeks, and Cuomo said the restrictions would be steadily re-evaluated based on data showing how the virus was spreading or receding in the neighborhoods. While the appeal was pending at the Supreme Court, Cuomo lifted the orange area restrictions in Brooklyn. … The immediate impact of the rulings may be limited. Cuomo lifted the 25-person limit in Brooklyn late last week.”
In their majority opinion, the five justices ruled that Mr. Cuomo’s regulations treated religious organizations unfairly.
“[T]he court’s five conservatives issued an order that puts states on notice that they may not impose far stricter limits on churches, synagogues and mosques than on retail businesses where large numbers of people are shopping,” the article reported. “They said Cuomo’s orders were not ‘neutral’ toward religion but ‘single out houses of worship for especially harsh treatment.’”
The argument made by the religious organizations has some flaws. Houses of worship are not similar to many types of businesses allowed to operate with fewer restrictions.
People usually go inside shops and grocery stores for short periods of time. This contrasts with churches, mosques and synagogues, where congregants remain often for at least an hour.
And congregants are inclined to sit close together to enhance their sense of fellowship. In addition, singing is a routine part of worship services.
These factors make the spread of infection much more likely in houses of worship than in many businesses. There were other businesses that were closed for similar reasons including movie theaters, gyms and music venues. Mr. Cuomo’s restrictions were more reasonable than the court’s majority had ruled.
But the Supreme Court’s decision has settled the matter for now. Religious organizations have more leeway in how they conduct their services.
However, this comes with a sobering responsibility. They need to follow safety protocols as much as possible.
Religious organizations should offer virtual services if they can and encourage their members to participate this way. And if they attend in person, they should wear masks and distance themselves from other congregants to reduce the chance of spreading infection.
We want people to feel free to participate in their religious services, but we also want them to remain healthy while doing so. Being sensible about how they worship should accomplish these goals.
