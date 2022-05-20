Three land trusts in the north country received grants from the state to carry on their work of preserving open spaces.
Ontario Bays Initiative Land Trust, Thousand Islands Land Trust and Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust will receive a combined total of about $300,000. This money will come from the New York State Conservation Partnership Program, jointly overseen by the state Department of Conservation and the Land Trust Alliance.
“Tug Hill Tomorrow, based in Watertown, was approved the maximum grant amount possible through the program, $100,000, to be used to fund a new staff member hired for programs in the southern half of the Tug Hill region in Oneida County, according to the land trust’s executive director, Linda A. Garrett. … A $15,700 ‘transactional grant’ was also awarded to Tug Hill Tomorrow to reimburse the land trust for its investment into conservation easements on 383 acres in Oneida County on two farms on adjoining properties,” according to a story published May 3 by the Watertown Daly Times. “The Thousand Islands Land Trust, based in Clayton, will receive a $98,050 grant to improve the Sissy Danforth Rivergate Trail, including the addition of a wetland observation tower, viewing platforms, benches, brochures and trail resurfacing. The trail is a 7-mile stretch for hiking and biking from Clayton to LaFargeville on the bed of the old New York Central Railroad tracks, according to Thousand Island’s Assistant Director Spencer T. Busler. It is a project that has been ongoing for the past 25 years and continues to evolve. A second grant, for $50,000, was awarded for the interactive exhibits at the Thousand Island Land Trust’s new Discovery Center on the first floor of its office on John Street facing River Walk. Director of Development and Communications Terra L. Bach said the exhibits will include touch screens with videos and a water exhibit ‘about water quality to connect healthy land to healthy water.’ The cultural and historical connections to the land preserves will also be showcased at the center. … The 184-acre Downybrook Nature Reserve in the town of Brownville will get a new parking area and an accessible nature viewing deck with the $35,782 grant secured by OBI Land Trust in Chaumont. OBI Land Trust — which started as the Ontario Bays Initiative — has preserved about 800 acres of land including a wildlife reserve and 1,700 feet of nearly extinct undeveloped shoreline in Henderson Harbor, according to the organization’s website.”
The New York State Conservation Partnership Program, created in 2002, is a “public/private partnership between DEC and the Land Trust Alliance that invests in New York land trusts. Grants are funded through the NYS Environmental Protection Fund annually and are administered by the Alliance in coordination with DEC,” according to DEC’s website. “As of the 2022 grant award announcement, NYSCPP has awarded 1,077 grants totaling more than $25 million to 92 different land trusts since the program’s start. Cumulatively, the state’s investment has leveraged $26.5 million in additional funding from local and private sources. NYSCPP is nationally recognized as a model for leveraging public and private funding for building capacity of land trusts to help advance open space, farmland preservation, and resource conservation goals included in the 2016 New York State Open Space Plan.”
We recently observed the enormous value that land trusts have for our society when TILT announced it would purchase property on Blind Bay in Fishers Landing. This effectively thwarted U.S. Customs and Border Protection from using the land to construct a new facility for itself. It was an ill-advised plan, and TILT performed a great service by stepping in.
So it’s wonderful to see these land trusts obtain necessary funding from the state. Their work enhanced all our lives, and we know they’ll put these funds to good use.
